Atlantic City to begin emergency repairs to Venice Park bridges

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials estimate the 3-ton weight limit on one of the Venice Park bridges will last two to three weeks while repairs are made, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday.
The restriction was announced last week when Small and his administration made an emergency declaration, citing the bridge over Venice Canal as a public safety hazard due to its weathering substructure.
"Two to three weeks, things should be back to normal where all vehicles, regardless of weight, should be able to cross," Small said.
Uzoma Ahiarakwe, director of the city’s Department of Engineering, said contractors will work to restore the bridge to its original capacity before replacing it in the coming years.
Ahiarakwe said the emergency work should be finished between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29.
ATLANTIC CITY — While the city works to repair one of the bridges in Venice Park, manual tra…
"They (contractors) are going to go to the bridge and use structural procedures to give the bridge back its strength," Ahiarakwe said. "Then once that's been done, we're still going to make (additional) repairs to the bridge ... while all of this is happening, we have a firm that is designing the new bridge."
The design of the new bridge will be done by 2022 and construction will be completed by 2023, Ahiarakwe said.
While the weight limit is in place, an officer from the Atlantic City Police Department will be stationed at the base of the bridge to prevent vehicles over 6,000 pounds from crossing.
"That officer will be here 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of this emergency order," said interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos.
The weight restriction prohibits public transportation and garbage trucks from crossing over the bridge.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s engineering office will hold a meeting Thursday evening to update…
Every Thursday while the weight limit is in effect, each home in Venice Park will be given two 55-gallon trash bags and one 30-gallon recycling bag, to be taken once filled to receptacles installed on Kuehnle Avenue near Shellem Royal Field.
Residents are asked not to use their normal trash bags.
Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the Mayor's Office, said city officials are working with the state Department of Transportation to come up with a way to cater to elderly and disabled residents who can't walk across the bridge.
"We're exploring every option that's on the table," Mena said. "Whether that is temporary bus stops closer to this side of the bridge (or) temporary shuttles that are under the weight limit that could go across."
The one exception for the weight limit is for firetrucks and ambulances, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
ATLANTIC CITY — With only two weeks left before the Oasis Drop-in Center in the resort's Tou…
"That is the only vehicle allowed to go over the bridge right now, emergency services vehicles," Evans said.
Meanwhile, construction on the other Venice Park bridge, over the Penrose Canal, will begin Aug. 23 and will last roughly six months, officials said.
Last month, City Council awarded a $2.5 million contract to South State Inc., of Bridgeton, for the bridge replacement.
While the Penrose Canal bridge is being replaced, motorists traveling east on Ohio Avenue will be detoured to the eastbound service road to Route 30 eastbound and to Huron Avenue.
For drivers headed west on Ohio Avenue, the detour will direct them to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Route 30 to the westbound service road adjacent to Route 30 and Gramercy Avenue.
MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man admitted sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy, acting A…
Both bridges on Ohio Avenue were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory in 2013.
In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.
According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.