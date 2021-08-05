Atlantic City to begin emergency repairs to Venice Park bridges

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials estimate the 3-ton weight limit on one of the Venice Park bridges will last two to three weeks while repairs are made, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday.

The restriction was announced last week when Small and his administration made an emergency declaration, citing the bridge over Venice Canal as a public safety hazard due to its weathering substructure.

"Two to three weeks, things should be back to normal where all vehicles, regardless of weight, should be able to cross," Small said.

Uzoma Ahiarakwe, director of the city’s Department of Engineering, said contractors will work to restore the bridge to its original capacity before replacing it in the coming years.

Ahiarakwe said the emergency work should be finished between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29.

"They (contractors) are going to go to the bridge and use structural procedures to give the bridge back its strength," Ahiarakwe said. "Then once that's been done, we're still going to make (additional) repairs to the bridge ... while all of this is happening, we have a firm that is designing the new bridge."

The design of the new bridge will be done by 2022 and construction will be completed by 2023, Ahiarakwe said.