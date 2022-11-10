Atlantic City to announce funding for World War II memorial

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. plans to announce funding for a long-planned Bernie Friedenberg World War II monument for O’Donnell Memorial Park just in time for Veterans Day.

Thursday’s announcement will honor Atlantic City native and war hero U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bernard I. “Bernie” Friedenberg, an Army medic who was deployed during World War II and received two Bronze Stars for valor and two Purple Hearts for wounds he sustained in combat.

Friedenberg also received two Silver Stars for his heroism at Omaha Beach on D-Day in 1944. He died at 96 in 2018.

The 6-foot, 3,500-pound bronze statue of Friedenberg cradling a wounded soldier in his arms, created by Fisher Sculpture, will honor Friedenberg and all other World War II veterans.

“This is the City of Atlantic City’s commitment to veterans and all who served,” Small said in a statement. “It is important we pay homage to the people who made this country the land of the free and home of the brave. I’m proud this statue will be right here in our great city to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice, like Bernie Friedenberg, will always be remembered and acknowledged.”

On Monday, Small said he planned to use $350,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding for 2023 to help create the memorial for Friedenberg, who grew up in the city and later lived in Margate.

The funding ensures the memorial can be completed with hardscaping, illumination, flagpoles, paving and other materials.

“Getting this assurance from Mayor Marty Small Sr. that the funding for the memorial has been announced in time for Veterans Day is a symbolic and emotional win, as it gives us enough time to ensure the memorial can be unveiled and dedicated on D-Day, June 6, 2023,” said Bob Turkavage, chairman of the Friends of Bernie Friedenberg, a group of military veterans, businessmen and public servants behind the movement for the memorial.

The group has raised more than $300,000 to cover the cost of the bronze statue. In addition, funds raised will pay for all costs of transporting the statue from the foundry to the memorial site, as well as minimal site-development costs.

“Bernie would be pleased that this monument will remind visitors that freedom has a cost, and that World War II was fought by brave U.S. soldiers in the name of freedom,” Turkavage said in a statement.

The memorial will be on the western side of O’Donnell Park along Albany Avenue near the existing World War I Memorial and Stockton University.

For more information, visit berniefriedenbergworldwariimemorial.com.