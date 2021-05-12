 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City teens arrested in stolen car with gun, drugs
0 comments

Atlantic City teens arrested in stolen car with gun, drugs

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers on Monday were arrested in a stolen car, with one in possession of a handgun and drugs.

At 10:34 p.m., Detectives Anthony Abrams and Nicholas Beradis conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when they noticed the driver was a 16-year-old male who did not possess a valid driver's license, police said. When the detectives became aware that the vehicle was reported stolen, the 16-year-old and the passenger, a 17-year-old male, were arrested.

The 17-year-old, police said, was also in possession of a loaded handgun and 80 bags of heroin. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense. He was taken to Harborfields Detention Facility.

The driver was charged with receiving stolen property and released to his parent.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News