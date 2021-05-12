Atlantic City teens arrested in stolen car with gun, drugs, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers on Monday were arrested in a stolen car, with one in possession of a gun and drugs, police said Wednesday.
At 10:34 p.m., Detectives Anthony Abrams and Nicholas Beradis conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when they noticed the driver was a 16-year-old boy who did not possess a valid driver's license, police said in a news release. When the detectives learned the vehicle was reported stolen, they arrested the 16-year-old and the passenger, a 17-year-old boy.
The 17-year-old, police said, also was in possession of a loaded handgun and 80 bags of heroin. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense. He was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
The driver was charged with receiving stolen property and released to his parent.
