Atlantic City taxpayers, city employees to receive stipends from American Rescue Plan

ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan, city officials said Thursday.
During a media briefing at City Hall, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the money, which was awarded to the city in $16.5 million increments, could not be used for street paving or building improvement.
Instead, the funds will be used to pay taxpayers and city employees stipends as well as to make up for revenue losses.
The city has already received the first installment of funds. The second $16.5 million is expected to come next year.
"The city of Atlantic City plans to spend $4 million amongst the eligible taxpayers," Small said. "We couldn't give it to everyone, so we came up with criteria. Every taxpayer that is current on their taxes (is eligible.)"
With this initiative, about 7,900 people will receive $500 checks from the city, Small said.
"Resident and business taxpayers, but not casinos, will receive a $500 payment," Small said. "Our plan is by the middle of September to have that payment out to all 7,900 eligible taxpayers."
Small said all taxpayers, regardless of how many properties they own, will receive the same amount of money.
An assistance plan for those who pay rent or mortgages in Atlantic City will be announced after Labor Day, Small said.
Additionally, all current city employees who worked during the height of the pandemic, which Small identified as being between March 20 and Sept. 28, 2020, will receive a $3,500 stipend.
"That stipend will be paid on the next check, which is Sept. 3," Small said. "We really appreciate the hard work and dedication you (employees) showed during this time."
The first city in New Jersey to give its employees federal funds is believed to be Trenton, which is using part of the $73.8 million it received from the act to give the city employees up to $7,000 each in hazard pay.
Adetoro Aboderin, the city's finance director, said $9.6 million was also used for revenue losses.
"We amended our (city) budget to do some much needed projects," Aboderin said.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. New Jersey’s state government secured $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state’s local governments received $2.9 billion.
Not including the resort, Atlantic County received $52 million from the act.
