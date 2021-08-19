Atlantic City taxpayers, city employees to receive stipends from American Rescue Plan

ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan, city officials said Thursday.

During a media briefing at City Hall, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the money, which was awarded to the city in $16.5 million increments, could not be used for street paving or building improvement.

Instead, the funds will be used to pay taxpayers and city employees stipends as well as to make up for revenue losses.

The city has already received the first installment of funds. The second $16.5 million is expected to come next year.

"The city of Atlantic City plans to spend $4 million amongst the eligible taxpayers," Small said. "We couldn't give it to everyone, so we came up with criteria. Every taxpayer that is current on their taxes (is eligible.)"

With this initiative, about 7,900 people will receive $500 checks from the city, Small said.

"Resident and business taxpayers, but not casinos, will receive a $500 payment," Small said. "Our plan is by the middle of September to have that payment out to all 7,900 eligible taxpayers."

