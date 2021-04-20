 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City tax rate decreases in 2021, $199 million budget introduced
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City tax rate decreases in 2021, $199 million budget introduced

{{featured_button_text}}
033121_nws_groundbreaking

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The tax rate in the resort will decrease by more than 5 cents in the proposed $199 million 2021 municipal budget, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced during a press conference Tuesday.

“This represents a lot of hard work and dedication to show that this administration means business for tax payers,” Small said. “We are taking care of the people and will continue to take care of the people.”

The rate will drop from $1.702 per $100,000 of assessed value to $1.648. The budget is $10.9 million less than last year and has been approved by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It will be introduced to the city council at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Atlantic City remains under state fiscal oversight following the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act of 2016, and the budget must be approved by the DCA.

Small said city officials worked to reduce the budget by $23 million in the beginning stages of the process.

"We were $23 million over," Small said. "So through the hard work, (and) dedication we cut over $23 million and we increased services by decreasing spending ... Some of the highlights coming in with the budget, (it's) under $200 million when in just 2015, six years ago, we had a budget of $262.5 million."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News