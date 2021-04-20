Atlantic City tax rate decreases in 2021, $199 million budget introduced

ATLANTIC CITY — The tax rate in the resort will decrease by more than 5 cents in the proposed $199 million 2021 municipal budget, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced during a press conference Tuesday.

“This represents a lot of hard work and dedication to show that this administration means business for tax payers,” Small said. “We are taking care of the people and will continue to take care of the people.”

The rate will drop from $1.702 per $100,000 of assessed value to $1.648. The budget is $10.9 million less than last year and has been approved by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be introduced to the city council at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Atlantic City remains under state fiscal oversight following the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act of 2016, and the budget must be approved by the DCA.

Small said city officials worked to reduce the budget by $23 million in the beginning stages of the process.

"We were $23 million over," Small said. "So through the hard work, (and) dedication we cut over $23 million and we increased services by decreasing spending ... Some of the highlights coming in with the budget, (it's) under $200 million when in just 2015, six years ago, we had a budget of $262.5 million."

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.