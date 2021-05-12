Atlantic City takeover extension clears Assembly committee

The takeover is due to end in November unless a new bill is passed.

“Working with DCA (the Department of Community Affairs) and the Governor’s Office, this bill also will put back Civil Service and allow unions to be able to arbitrate and get a seat at the table,” Mazzeo said.

DCA Commissioner and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has said in the past she believes the city needs state oversight for another four years. Officially, however, a DCA spokesperson said the department cannot comment on pending legislation.

Comments in favor of the bill came from police and fire union representatives, who said they are grateful to lawmakers for moving to restore their workers’ rights. No one spoke against it.

Ed Donnelly of the New Jersey Firefighter Mutual Benefit Association said he knows some Assembly members have concerns that restoring arbitration rights to police and fire unions may result in increased costs to the city. But he said fiscal stabilization is one of nine factors an arbitrator might consider when awarding raises or benefits of monetary value.