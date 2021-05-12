Atlantic City takeover extension clears Assembly committee

TRENTON — A bill to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City government an additional four years and reinstate workers rights to city employees passed the Assembly State and Local Government Committee on Wednesday afternoon by unanimous vote.
“The goal is to go back to self-governance,” said sponsor Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who chairs the committee. “We are not out of the woods yet, in terms of being totally fiscally stable. But we are in a better place.”
Mazzeo said the city’s budget has decreased from $262 million in 2016 to about $200 million for this year’s proposed budget. And property taxes, which had ballooned before the takeover, were stable for two of the past five years and are expected to decrease this year.
Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in earlier in the day, encouraging the continuation of the takeover.
“This has been a true partnership, and I think everybody has benefited from that. Especially and most importantly Atlantic City,” Murphy said Wednesday afternoon during his regular coronavirus news conference. “But I personally think in the spirit of partnership, we can’t walk away from each other. And there’s a lot of unfinished business.”
So while the state still has work to do to get the city back in fiscal health, it is time to give workers back some of the rights they lost when the takeover began five years ago with the passage of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016, Mazzeo said.
The takeover is due to end in November unless a new bill is passed.
“Working with DCA (the Department of Community Affairs) and the Governor’s Office, this bill also will put back Civil Service and allow unions to be able to arbitrate and get a seat at the table,” Mazzeo said.
DCA Commissioner and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has said in the past she believes the city needs state oversight for another four years. Officially, however, a DCA spokesperson said the department cannot comment on pending legislation.
Comments in favor of the bill came from police and fire union representatives, who said they are grateful to lawmakers for moving to restore their workers’ rights. No one spoke against it.
Ed Donnelly of the New Jersey Firefighter Mutual Benefit Association said he knows some Assembly members have concerns that restoring arbitration rights to police and fire unions may result in increased costs to the city. But he said fiscal stabilization is one of nine factors an arbitrator might consider when awarding raises or benefits of monetary value.
“It’s a right given to police and fire because we don’t have the ability to strike or walk out,” Donnelly said. “Our members are coming off a year, as we all have through COVID. They have gone to work every day. At times our members were the only folks on the streets.”
“We can say going back to Civil Service and back to arbitration will help with morale,” Mazzeo said. “Any contract struck will still have to have approval through the DCA. So to say exorbitant contracts will be passed — that won’t be the case. Big contracts are a thing of the past right now.”
Pat Colligan, president of the New Jersey PBA, thanked Mazzeo for the bill and said the Police Department has done a great job with fewer staff members, and has cut down on the number of citizen complaints at the same time.
“Yes, the Atlantic City takeover helped balance city finances, but unfortunately as you know the long-term negative impact on the men and women of the Police Department has had a profound impact,” Colligan said.
The police union was continually in court, he said.
“(Removing worker rights) only gave well-connected firms the ability to get very rich off of the city and state,” Colligan said.
John Varallo, president of Local 8 of the FMBA and member of the Atlantic City Fire Department, said one of his members was recently caught in a flashover while fighting a structure fire and was badly injured on the job, but was only awarded 70% of his salary under workers’ compensation.
“A law firm was able to take that away with a swipe of the pen,” Varallo said. “Collective bargaining allows us to negotiate not just pay raises but safety.”
Under Civil Service rules, Varallo said, promotions and hiring are determined on a merit-based system that takes political consideration, favoritism and nepotism out of the equation.
“It gives a fair process to everyone involved,” he said.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
