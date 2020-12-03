Atlantic City swears in 16 new firefighters

“Everyone I’ve spoken with has raved about how strong a recruit class this is. My administration couldn’t be prouder of these firefighters who are from Atlantic City and who represent our community’s amazing diversity,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “We challenge each and every one of the new firefighters to keep striving and supporting one another to be the best they can be throughout their career. Without a doubt, many will end up being leaders within the Atlantic City Fire Department and beyond.”

All 16 firefighters who took the oath of office are from Atlantic City. Of the graduates, six are African American, six are white, two are Latino, one is Filipino-American, and one is Pakistani-American. Three of the firefighters are women, including the fire department’s first Latina firefighter and first female Pakistani-American firefighter.