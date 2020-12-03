Atlantic City swears in 16 new firefighters

ATLANTIC CITY—The city and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs swore in 16 new firefighters during a fire academy graduation ceremony on Wednesday in the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The 2020 Atlantic City Firefighter recruit class completed 10 weeks of intensive training at the Atlantic County Fire Academy. With the 16 new firefighters, there are a total of 190 firefighters in the city.
“Governor Murphy and I congratulate the 16 firefighters who took their oath of office for choosing such a noble profession and for making it through a very demanding fire academy. These new firefighters are joining a fire department with a long and proud history of protecting city residents and the thousands upon thousands of people who visit the city every year,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Yesterday’s graduation ceremony was a defining moment in the lives of these young women and men and in the history of Atlantic City. We look forward to their positive contributions to the Atlantic City Fire Department and the city community for years to come.”
The recruitment process began last year with an application, written exam, agility test and interview from a panel of fire safety, city, and state officials. More than 500 people submitted applications to become city firefighters.
“Everyone I’ve spoken with has raved about how strong a recruit class this is. My administration couldn’t be prouder of these firefighters who are from Atlantic City and who represent our community’s amazing diversity,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “We challenge each and every one of the new firefighters to keep striving and supporting one another to be the best they can be throughout their career. Without a doubt, many will end up being leaders within the Atlantic City Fire Department and beyond.”
All 16 firefighters who took the oath of office are from Atlantic City. Of the graduates, six are African American, six are white, two are Latino, one is Filipino-American, and one is Pakistani-American. Three of the firefighters are women, including the fire department’s first Latina firefighter and first female Pakistani-American firefighter.
“Firefighters have to be ready at any moment to put themselves in harms way to save a fellow human being. It is the highest calling and these graduates are now prepared with the skills they need to respond to emergencies in their community,” said Fire Chief Scott Evans. “They will undoubtedly miss family moments during their career, but the gain will be ten-fold as they help save people’s lives. We thank each of these firefighters for accepting the calling to this distinguished career.”
The following men and women were sworn in as city firefighters:
Malik Anderson
Rashon Brock
Walter Dale
Joseph Hackney
Turik Hamilton
Dennis Horner
Amal Khan
Brian Khoury
Shane Martin
William Mayer
Anthony Phillips
Karen Rios
Sergio Rios
Tyler Steele
Tiffanee Terrell
Quashawn Williams
