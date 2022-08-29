Atlantic City surf fishing contest awards $10,000 top prize

ATLANTIC CITY — Fishers flocked to the shore on the penultimate weekend of the unofficial summer season to reel in the biggest prize on surf.

The inaugural New Jersey Surf Angler Tournament & Festival was held Sunday. Dozens of anglers came from along the East Coast to see who could catch the biggest fish, with the winner collecting a $10,000 top prize. Organizers said it was the largest purse for a surf-fishing tournament in New Jersey history.

The anglers, for a $100 entry fee, lined up on a section of the beach ranging from the T-jetty to New Jersey Avenue, fishing for an eight-hour period between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturday, the Surf Angler Tournament Festival was held at the Absecon Lighthouse, with food trucks, a bounce house and other attractions for families.

Aiden James “A.J.” Elmore and his brother Dorian “Dman” Elmore, both of Galloway Township, led efforts to organize the tournament and festival. They were accompanied on the beach Sunday by their father, James Elmore.

A.J. Elmore, 20, said fishing has been a lifelong passion of his and that he wanted to promote the sport in the Atlantic City area.

“It’s really been a dream of ours for a longtime to have something for the community, for the people of Atlantic City,” Dman Elmore, 25, said. “They can come out and just fish, have a good time in the sun and be able to win $10,000, a big cash-money prize.”

The Elmores have had their own fishing successes. A.J. won the national Bassmaster Junior Big Bass Championship in 2019, earning a $40,000 boat as a prize and drawing the support of multiple sponsors. A.J. and Dman are the owners of ReelMaxLife, a company that organizes and films fishing trips.

A.J. Elmore said he believed a surf tournament where people could fish from the beach, as opposed to from a boat, would be accessible for those who wanted to come down and compete.

“Having this tournament just opens the doors for a lot of anglers who can’t access these very expensive boats,” A.J. Elmore said.

Chris Littleford, 52, was among the local Atlantic City anglers. He said competing on a nice day was in keeping with the spirt of the city.

“I came out to the tournament because for a $100 entry fee, you got a shot at winning $10,000,” Littleford said. “All you need is a little bit of luck. It is Atlantic City.”

Eric Conover, a Philadelphian who said he frequently fishes at the Jersey Shore, was also glad for the chance to compete. He said it was an opportunity to fish, meet “a bunch of good guys who know how to fish” — and get a chance for a big payout.

“It’s something that we enjoy. Relax, come out here, try to win 10,000,” Conover said. “We fish anyway.”

The tournament was also a draw for prominent North Jersey fishermen. Cisco Ortiz, of Bergen County, said he was excited to come south to support the Elmore brothers. He said it was for a great cause and was a valuable opportunity to meet with other fishers and discuss the state of the sport and different techniques.

Ortiz was accompanied by Dennis Portalatin, 53. Unlike some of the veterans out on the beach who had been fishing for decades, Portalatin said he had only began fishing three years ago. He said he went on a fishing trip on his 50th birthday and has been hooked on the sport ever since. While he has met success, having been featured several times in fishing magazines, Portalatin said he still works as an aircraft mechanic.

His focus for the day, he said, was the spirit of competition.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s competitive,” Portalatin said. “I just enjoy coming out and fishing.”

Pete Geruntho was also excited for the competition. A self-described avid fisherman, Geruntho said he was “hungry for that 10-grand prize,” which he said he could use to support himself and his family. He drove about 2½ hours from Dover, Morris County, for the competition.

“The prize and to test my skills, to compete,” Geruntho said when asked why he came.

The award ceremony was held at the Absecon Lighthouse, where the fish were ranked in terms of length. The first-prize fish was 20¼-inch fluke caught by Miguel Rios, according to a post on Facebook. Rios told organizers he would use the money to support his daughter’s schooling.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind sponsored the tournament. The Elmore family also took time to thank some other businesses that have supported them, including One Stop Bait & Tackle, Line Cutterz and Penn Reels.

Dave Showell, the owner of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, has also supported A.J. and Dorian. He said he has been involved in fishing with the center for 37 years and was committed to helping initiatives that get more people involved in the sport.

“Anything to do with fishing, that’s what I’m in for,” Showell said.

Expanding financial and fishing opportunities was front of mind for the Elmore brothers in their different ventures. The brothers said they donate portions of their proceeds from fishing, sponsors and tournaments to support people who are homeless in Atlantic City. They also intend to work with the Atlantic City School District to launch youth fishing clubs to help the city’s youth get involved with the sport.

They have also started a group to organize cleanups of different Atlantic City-area waterways, such as Gardner’s Basin. Their influence has reached the state level, with the ReelMaxLife website noting they have worked with the Division of Fish and Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection to educate new anglers.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. has previously thanked the brothers for their efforts to help the community and presented them with a city award.

The brothers’ efforts are being widely recognized. They said they are currently shooting a pilot for a show on Netflix about philanthropy and fishing across the country.

Alan “Lippy” Lipschutz, a 55-year-old resident of Longport, said he has been fishing for 48 years in the area. He said he was glad to come out and support the Elmore brothers’ efforts to propel the sport in the area.

“He’s a young kid, and he’s trying to get something started,” Lipschutz said.

After the tournament, the brothers posted to Facebook to announce that the purse for next year’s tournament would be $15,000.