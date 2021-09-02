Atlantic City supermarket vote set for Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to build a 54,609-square-foot ShopRite supermarket at Baltic and Indiana avenues.
The project includes an approximately 44,192-square-foot ground floor for the supermarket and an approximately 10,417-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support of the facility.
The project would also include a 235-space parking lot. The project proposes 89% impervious lot coverage where 80% is permitted and seeks to exceed the permitted number of signs.
CRDA will hold a virtual public meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The project documents can be found at njcrda.com/applications-and-public-notices/village-supermarkets-site-plan-applic-2021-08-3053.
