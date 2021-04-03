 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City supermarket remains in predevelopment stage
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City supermarket remains in predevelopment stage

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Convention Center

A potential site for a supermarket would be on Baltic Avenue near the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Lauren Carroll

part 1

ATLANTIC CITY — More than two years after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority began its quest to bring a supermarket back to the resort, the project is seemingly at a standstill.

City officials have cited the pandemic and the slow-turning wheels of government as reasons for the delay.

“It is painfully slow, but moving things through government can often be slow,” said Matt Doherty, CRDA’s executive director. “We are committed to making it a reality. ... This is a necessary project. Atlantic City is a food desert.”

During his February State of the City address, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said COVID-19 delayed the project.

“Let me tell you about how the pandemic messed things up,” Small said. “We had the meeting Feb. 19, 2020. CRDA said, ‘All right, March 18 we’re going to huddle back up,’ but March 16, the world changed. We closed casinos, City Hall went full remote, kids were out of school.”

Despite the delays, Small reassured residents a supermarket will come to the resort.

“It’s going to happen, ladies and gentlemen, and if it doesn’t happen, it will not be from my effort,” Small said. “We’re doing each and every thing that we possibly can to make this happen for the good people of Atlantic City.”

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or to neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Many Atlantic City residents have limited access to a regular provider of high quality food, no access to a movie theater outside of the casinos and limited options for their children after school or during the summer,” according to the report. “DCA (Department of Community Affairs), CRDA and the City have commenced efforts to address some of these issues. They are pivotal to rebuilding community life and some are essential to the health and safety of residents.”

The project first got off the ground in October 2018, when CRDA contracted with Uplift Solutions, a nonprofit consulting company, for $157,500 to find an operator for the proposed grocery store.

During a CRDA meeting Aug. 20, 2019, Village Super Market Inc., which operates 30 ShopRite stores across four states, was authorized to be the developer and operator of the 40,000-square-foot supermarket at Baltic and Indiana avenues.

Bill Sumas, executive vice president of Village Super Market, directed questions to the company’s attorney, Dan McCarthy.

McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials estimate the store will cost about $13.5 million and will take about 13 months to build.

In addition to the grocery store, Village Super Market is considering more at the site with a sit-down restaurant, job training facility and a micro-fulfillment center that would use robotics to carry out online orders, Walt West, director for sustainable food systems for Uplift Solutions, said in 2019.

Roughly 125 jobs will be created by the ShopRite’s opening, with 75% going to low- or unskilled workers, according to CRDA officials.

And 89% of employees would be covered by unions and paid a living wage with paid vacation, sick and personal days, and health coverage.

As of Tuesday, Doherty said the project is in the pre-development stage.

“It hasn’t reached the development stage yet, so whatever phase would be pre-development, we’re in that phase right now,” Doherty said.

There were concerns about environmental elements at the site that have been cleaned up, he said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News