Atlantic City supermarket remains in predevelopment stage

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or to neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

“Many Atlantic City residents have limited access to a regular provider of high quality food, no access to a movie theater outside of the casinos and limited options for their children after school or during the summer,” according to the report. “DCA (Department of Community Affairs), CRDA and the City have commenced efforts to address some of these issues. They are pivotal to rebuilding community life and some are essential to the health and safety of residents.”

The project first got off the ground in October 2018, when CRDA contracted with Uplift Solutions, a nonprofit consulting company, for $157,500 to find an operator for the proposed grocery store.