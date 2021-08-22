Atlantic City supermarket plans up for vote Sept. 2

Wildwood boardwalk project

The city is moving ahead with seeking permits to rehabilitate a section of the boardwalk from Oak Avenue to East 26th Avenue.

The activities would include rehabbing concrete structures, replacing timber framing, decking, beach stairs, railing, lights and ramps. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the boardwalk in July and pledged $4 million toward needed repairs

An application for a Coastal Area Facilities Review Permit application can be reviewed at either the municipal clerk's office in the municipality in which the site subject to the application is located, or by appointment at the Department of Environmental Proection’s Trenton Office. Requests for a public hearing shall be sent to the Department at the address below and shall state the specific nature of the issues to be raised at the hearing.

Galloway bonds for improvements

Township Council recently adopted a bond ordinance appropriating $1.5 million for various capital improvements involving its recreational facilities, roads, and buildings.

Brigantine water tanks upgrades

The city appropriated nearly $6.4 million through a bond ordinance to make upgrades to three off its water storage tanks.