Atlantic City supermarket plan up for vote Sept. 21

The site is surrounded by roads, and in a residential area. The land around the store will be elevated for flood protection.

The CRDA functions as the land use board for Atlantic City, within the tourism district. Landgraf, the director of planning and development for the CRDA, will prepare a report on the Thursday hearing for the full board, which will decide on whether or not to approve the plans.

After the hearing, Landgraf would not say what he would recommend to the full board, but said the variances requested were minor. During the public hearing, he described the project as a priority.

The CRDA has sought to bring a supermarket to the city for some time. The authority approved a memorandum of understanding with Village Supermarket Inc. earlier this year. Details of that agreement were not immediately available on Thursday.

Some members of the CRDA Board of Directors have spoken in favor of the supermarket proposal, including Small, who said in the spring that the project could break ground by this fall. Published reports from 2019 indicate that the project could take around 13 months to complete.

Atlantic City resident Kyle Tress also addressed the hearing on Thursday, suggesting the project include solar panels on the roof and a charging station for electric vehicles.