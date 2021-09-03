Atlantic City supermarket plan up for vote Sept. 21

ATLANTIC CITY — A proposal for a new supermarket in the central business district moved forward and received a warm welcome at a Thursday meeting of the land use regulation and enforcement division of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Plans for the multimillion-dollar project have been in the works for more than a year. The CRDA and Village Supermarket Inc., a company that operates almost 40 ShopRite stores in the region, signed a memorandum of understanding on the project earlier this year.
Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping area at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets. Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, between Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.
Plans presented on Thursday call for the supermarket to face Bacharach Boulevard with 227 parking spaces on site.
The store is smaller than most ShopRites, according to testimony Thursday, but will be far larger than any other food store in the city.
Both CRDA professionals reviewing the plans and Atlantic City officials attending the meeting lauded the proposal as a vital step in the city’s revitalization.
“I am very excited about this project,” said City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, whose ward includes the site of the planned supermarket and the neighborhoods around it. “I am excited about ending the food desert status of Atlantic City.”
While there are neighborhood food stores in the city, there has not been a full-service supermarket for more than 15 years. Many residents leave the town or even go over the bridge to the mainland to shop for groceries.
Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Shabazz told the CRDA division that area churches and the community organizations also support the plan.
“I’m not aware of anyone in the whole city that is not enthusiastically supportive of this project,” he said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. also talked up the proposal, saying it brings the city one step closer to realizing its dream for residents and revitalization.
There was no vote at the Thursday meeting. That will come at the Sept. 21 CRDA board meeting, set for 2 p.m., said Lance Landgraf, who led the Thursday morning meeting, which was held remotely.
At the Thursday meeting, Nick Talvacchia, an attorney representing Village Supermarket, described the proposal as an important project for Atlantic City. The proposal requires some variances, including for lot coverage and for the proposed signs.
It includes more parking than Atlantic City requires for stores.
The site presents some challenges for the supermarket chain, project engineer Jay Sciullo told the CRDA board.
The site is surrounded by roads, and in a residential area. The land around the store will be elevated for flood protection.
The CRDA functions as the land use board for Atlantic City, within the tourism district. Landgraf, the director of planning and development for the CRDA, will prepare a report on the Thursday hearing for the full board, which will decide on whether or not to approve the plans.
After the hearing, Landgraf would not say what he would recommend to the full board, but said the variances requested were minor. During the public hearing, he described the project as a priority.
The CRDA has sought to bring a supermarket to the city for some time. The authority approved a memorandum of understanding with Village Supermarket Inc. earlier this year. Details of that agreement were not immediately available on Thursday.
Some members of the CRDA Board of Directors have spoken in favor of the supermarket proposal, including Small, who said in the spring that the project could break ground by this fall. Published reports from 2019 indicate that the project could take around 13 months to complete.
Atlantic City resident Kyle Tress also addressed the hearing on Thursday, suggesting the project include solar panels on the roof and a charging station for electric vehicles.
A representative of Village Supermarket indicated that the chain has solar panels on some stores and would consider them for Atlantic City, and that plans would include wiring for a charging station for vehicles, although that would not immediately be installed.
The supermarket chain also plans to include automatic wheel locks on shopping carts to keep them from being taken off the premise.
