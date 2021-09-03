Atlantic City supermarket plan inches closer to reality, up for vote Sept. 21

While there are neighborhood food stores in the city, there has not been a full-service supermarket for more than 15 years. Many residents leave the town or even go over the bridge to the mainland to shop for groceries.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Shabazz told the CRDA division that area churches and the community organizations also support the plan.

“I’m not aware of anyone in the whole city that is not enthusiastically supportive of this project,” he said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. also talked up the proposal, saying it brings the city one step closer to realizing its dream for residents and revitalization.

There was no vote at the Thursday meeting. That will come at the Sept. 21 CRDA board meeting, set for 2 p.m., said Lance Landgraf, who led the Thursday morning meeting, which was held remotely.

CRDA is in negotiations with Village Supermarket Inc. on an agreement on the project, which will include financial incentives for the company, according to Matt Doherty, CRDA's executive director. Without financial support, the project would lose more than $100,000 a year, according to previous news reports. On Friday, Doherty said he could not say how much CRDA would contribute to the project.