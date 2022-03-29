Atlantic City superintendent says leaving boathouse was Stockton's choice

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University decided its crew team would leave the school district’s boathouse in February rather than wait for a new contract to pass the school board in March, Superintendent La’Quetta Small said Tuesday.

“Stockton was never booted out of the boathouse,” Small said, disputing recent media accounts to the contrary. “We never had a conversation about Stockton not continuing (at the Atlantic City boathouse).”

Small became superintendent Jan. 1.

But Stockton spokesperson Diane D’Amico said Tuesday the situation was more complicated than that.

“In late December we were formally notified by the former superintendent that (the district) would not renew the boathouse agreement and that we should look for an alternative location,” D’Amico wrote in an email response to questions.

In January, Stockton’s Senior Vice President for Facilities and Operations Don Hudson had reached out to discuss with Superintendent Small the possibility of extending the contract for the spring 2022 rowing season, D’Amico said, and Stockton was also willing to discuss another long-term agreement.

Stockton booting from boathouse prompts Polistina school takeover bill ATLANTIC CITY — The school district’s refusal to let the Stockton University crew team conti…

“While the superintendent was agreeable to the spring extension, we were notified in mid-February that Stockton would not be able to use the boathouse until the extension was approved by the Board of Education, which could be no sooner than its next meeting March 22,” D’Amico said. “That was much too late for our rowing teams, especially since Stockton had a regatta planned for April 2-3.”

So the decision was made to move to Brigantine, D’Amico said, calling it “a decision based on what was best for our student athletes and coaches.”

School board member John Devlin has said the board was polled via texts Feb. 16 about whether to allow the Stockton crew program to stay in the building while a new contract was finalized. That vote apparently went against Stockton, since the university was told it had to leave until the contract was final.

Small said she had discussions in late January with Hudson about the team continuing to use the boathouse.

On Feb. 7, Small said she met with Hudson via Zoom to discuss the plan to stay.

“The plan was to have it (the new agreement) submitted to the board in March,” Small said.

Bill advances to give Atlantic City 1.25% of sports gaming dollars TRENTON — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. has long talked about the city’s need to keep …

But later in the month, Small said Hudson told her that waiting until March for clarity would not meet Stockton’s needs.

“He advised me that Stockton would move its operations to another venue,” Small said.

State Sen. Vince Polistina and others have criticized the city’s school district for not allowing Stockton’s crew team to remain based at the city boathouse. Polistina introduced a bill requiring state takeover of city schools because of the district’s failure to continue the Stockton partnership and because of difficulty in getting information about what had happened to the partnership.

Atlantic City school board President Shay Steele has said the city’s newly expanded recreation program needed more use of the boathouse, and that former Superintendent Barry Caldwell had reported unresolved problems with Stockton’s use of the facility. But Steele could not elaborate on what those problems were, and Caldwell could not be reached for comment.

“As far as recreation programs and the like, everyone knows that is a focus in my administration,” Mayor Marty Small Sr., La’Quetta’s husband, said Tuesday. “We will take advantage of all available facilities, both indoor and outdoor. That may include the boathouse.”

Mayor Small blamed conservative WPG Talk Radio host Harry Hurley for stoking the controversy over the boathouse. In reports this month and last, Hurley has blamed the school board for the breakdown of the boathouse deal, calling it “disgraceful.”

“This is driven by a morning talk show host Harry Hurley, who is irrelevant and has no sway in this community, and a disgruntled board member,” the mayor said of Devlin, with whom he is often at odds.

The mayor also called Polistina “ill-informed.”

Polistina had also criticized Atlantic City for having much higher per-pupil costs of education than other districts.

“You cannot compare Atlantic City High School to St. Augustine’s, which is where his kids go,” Mayor Small said. “There is no education in this area better than an Atlantic City High School education, and there are issues that some districts don’t have to deal with; these are urban issues.”

Mayor Small called the idea of a state takeover of Atlantic City schools “a joke.”

“He can post all the bills he wants, him and I both know that bill doesn’t have a chance in hell of getting out of committee or even to be entertained,” the mayor said.

Mayor Small has criticized Polistina for voting against a bill in the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee last week that would give the city 1.25% of sports betting revenues, rather than allow them to continue going to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for marketing the city.

Polistina said at an Atlantic County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday that his opposition to the sports betting money going to the city, and his attempt to get the state to take over Atlantic City schools, were driven by a sense of urgency about preparing the resort for the future.

“New York gaming is on the horizon,” Polistina said, and will be a reality in about four years, bringing with it more pressure for casinos in the Meadowlands in North Jersey. “This is kind of our last chance.”

He said the impact of competition from Pennsylvania hit Atlantic City casinos hard, and so will competition from New York.

“The city is going to be in a precarious spot,” Polistina said. “I don’t think now is the time to be diverting money from CRDA (for marketing the city).”

The bill passed out of committee, and still must pass other committees and the full Legislature to become law.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.