ATLANTIC CITY — City workers, including department directors and Mayor Marty Small Sr., fanned out across Fisherman's Park and neighborhoods of the 1st Ward Monday morning picking up litter.

It was the kickoff of the second annual Project Clean Community program here, said Public Works Director Crystal Lewis.

City Public Works employees will be out in communities Monday through Wednesday each week picking up trash and beautifying the area, she said. They will visit a different ward each day.

There is also a residents' component, with groups of five people eligible for $200-per-month stipends for four months of cleaning a four-block area twice monthly.

"We're trying to get residents and everyone involved ... to make it a more healthy and safe environment," said Angela Brooks-Pittman, public works Clean Communities coordinator.

For more information and an application for the stipend program, call public works at 609-347-5700.

Last year four groups participated, Brooks-Pittman said. This year about 10 have signed up, and more are welcome.

Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph was there picking up litter, wearing a "We are 1st Ward: Keep Our Community Clean" T-shirt.

IT Director Patrick Quinlan cleaned up in a suit, with his T-shirt on along with his tie and jacket.

"This is a challenge to the community. Last year the Venice Park Civic Association put everyone to shame," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of that group's exceptional cleanup efforts.

"I'm extremely happy as mayor that this program is going on. It has the community and the city working together," Small said. "We encourage everyone to get involved, not because of the up to $800, but because you care about your community being clean."

Tameka Crumble, of Atlantic City, is normally a motor broom operator, she said. But Monday morning she was using a broom and brush pan to clean up the corner of Melrose and North Rhode Island avenues next to the park.

Helping her was Dameon Dunn, of Atlantic City, who will be one of the public works employees who will go ward to ward cleaning up litter, he said.

Nyfeesha Phillips, public works recycling coordinator, said the city provides all the trash bags, metal grabbers and gloves needed for residents to help clean up.

Full trash bags are left on corners for public works to pick up, she said.