ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Showboat Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein on Tuesday gave city youth a free morning at the $100 million Island Waterpark.
Blatstein opened the waterpark early to about 200 kids who participated in the city’s "Great Day" Summer Camp, the city said in a news release.
“The mayor thought it would be a good idea to have the campgoers at the waterpark, so I agreed because we’re part of the Atlantic City family here, and it’s the right thing to do,” Blatstein said in a statement. “They all seem to really be enjoying the experience, and the mayor and I are already discussing similar events like this for the future.”
“This is a great way to celebrate a successful summer program and have a little fun before the summer ends,” said Christina Noble, director of Atlantic City Youth Services. “We’re just happy to give these kids this opportunity they may not have otherwise had.”
"Great Day" Summer Camp offered a free, six-week summer program. This is the second straight summer of free programming for Atlantic City youth, the city said. The Youth Services and Recreation departments are currently working on their fall activity.
The 120,000-square-foot Island Waterpark opened July 4.
On July 4, 2023, in Atlantic City, (l-r) Bart Blatstein and Mayor Marty Small were all smiles as the long awaited Showboat Island Water Park opened its doors to the public.
On July 4, 2023, in Atlantic City, Bart Blatstein, Owner of the Showboat Island Water Park, and Mayor Marty Small, celebrated the opening of the park with a plunge down one of the slides.
On July 4, 2023, in Atlantic City, Bart Blatstein gestures to the adjacent slide tower, where people could be seen from the outside lining up to take the plunge on one of the tall water slides at the Showboat Island Water Park.
On July 4, 2023, in Atlantic City, people could be seen from the outside lining up to take the plunge on one of the tall water slides at the Showboat Island Water Park.
Bart Blatstein, owner of the Island Waterpark at Showboat, celebrates its opening with a plunge down one of the slides.
On July 4, 2023, in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small celebrated the opening of the Showboat Island Water Park with a plunge down one of the slides.
Johnae Chambers Mercado and Milagro Mercado, both of Philadelphia, enjoy a leisurely cruise down a lazy river.
Steve Philip, of King of Prussia Pennsylvania, enjoys a cocktail at a pool reserved for adults that features a waterside bar.
Yazam Lachhab, 2, slides down to his dad, Mohmad, both of Philadelphia, during opening day of the Island Waterpark at Showboat in Atlantic City on Tuesday. The park opened on the Fourth of July, three days earlier than had been expected when permit issues prevented it from opening last Friday, its originally scheduled date.
Enjoying pina coladas at a poolside bar are Tanya Gittens, Missy Samuel and Collee Bell, all of whom came from out of town.
The waterpark was a hit with kids and adults on its opening day.
Showboat owner Bart Blatstein tests one of the waterslides Tuesday at the newly opened Island Waterpark at the Atlantic City hotel.
Showboat’s Island Waterpark opened July 4, giving families visiting the city one more thing to do.
