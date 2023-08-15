ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Showboat Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein on Tuesday gave city youth a free morning at the $100 million Island Waterpark.

Blatstein opened the waterpark early to about 200 kids who participated in the city’s "Great Day" Summer Camp, the city said in a news release.

“The mayor thought it would be a good idea to have the campgoers at the waterpark, so I agreed because we’re part of the Atlantic City family here, and it’s the right thing to do,” Blatstein said in a statement. “They all seem to really be enjoying the experience, and the mayor and I are already discussing similar events like this for the future.”

“This is a great way to celebrate a successful summer program and have a little fun before the summer ends,” said Christina Noble, director of Atlantic City Youth Services. “We’re just happy to give these kids this opportunity they may not have otherwise had.”

"Great Day" Summer Camp offered a free, six-week summer program. This is the second straight summer of free programming for Atlantic City youth, the city said. The Youth Services and Recreation departments are currently working on their fall activity.

The 120,000-square-foot Island Waterpark opened July 4.

