Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Five local high school students who are about to embark on a city-sponsored trip to South Africa said Wednesday they look forward to how it will transform them.

“I think I’ll come back as a changed person,” Makiyah Coppin, a sophomore at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, said about the two-week adventure that starts Friday.

It was a theme echoed by the other students, who stressed how grateful they were for such a lifechanging opportunity.

In their winning essays, the students said they focused on their families and their relationship to the city.

“I also ... mentioned how as an Asian man I lost my culture in the past,” said Atlantic City High School junior Tim Tran. “I want to reignite it by learning a whole other culture from a different continent.”

He said he included in his essay his love of nature and the sciences, and what he can learn about both from the trip.

“I wrote more about how in America people are too comfortable ... in other countries people don’t have what we have, in rights and privileges,” Atlantic City High School junior William Harris said.

Evan Johnson, also an ACHS junior, said he wrote about his personal traits and how he loves teaching kids to swim.

Also chosen for the trip was Melanie Victoria Hernandez-DiDomenico, a junior at ACIT, who was unable to attend Wednesday’s news conference due to a conflict with school testing.

“These are future leaders of our great city,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “Look at the diversity. We have two females, three males, one Hispanic, African Americans and a Vietnamese.”

The trip is organized by A Leadership Journey, a nonprofit founded by Atlantic City native Akeem Lloyd.

City Council is providing $35,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the two-week trip for the five students and two city youth services staff members.

The students were chosen from about 70 high school age applicants who wrote essays and engaged in an interview process, said city Director of Youth Services Christina Noble.

“We were looking for authenticity and a compelling story,” Noble said of how the winners were chosen by a panel of youth services workers. “We did a blind reading. We didn’t know names, nationalities or grades.”

They also didn’t look at grade point averages but wanted to provide the opportunity to everyone.

“We did make sure they were in good enough standing the trip would not be detrimental (to their education), Noble said, since they will be taking two weeks away from school.

AtlantiCare highlights health equity efforts at DEI summit ATLANTIC CITY — With the past several years bringing health inequities to the forefront, the…

Noble and Youth Services Program Specialist Elizabeth Trigg will accompany the students on a trip that will focus on sharing information on social justice issues with other students in the African nation.

“They were required to do research prior to the trip,” Noble said, so they can discuss issues such as ageism, sexism and racism while there.

Small said he is exploring making city-funded trips an annual event.

The Youth Services Office just celebrated its one-year anniversary, Noble said.

“To be able to have an opportunity like this is such an amazing thing,” she said. “A trip like this could be a catalyst for students to pivot their lives.”

Coppin said her essay focused on her family.

“I mentioned my grandmom and grandfather always wanted to travel to South Africa,” Coppin said, close to tears. “When we were talking about it she cried.”

Lloyd has said he started A Leadership Journey seven years ago to help young people participate in mental and emotional health activities and wellness education, with a focus on learning more about social justice.

NJ Transit begins pilot ticket-purchasing program for Atlantic City trains NJ Transit is launching a pilot program for the Atlantic City Rail Line allowing riders to p…

“We want them to understand that young people have always been part of social movements,” Lloyd said, “and how their voice can make a difference in their community and the world at large.”

Lloyd was “one of my kids at the Boys & Girls Club” in the early 2000s and is now a motivational speaker based out of South Carolina, Small has said.

The trip runs from June 2 to 18. For more information, visit aleadershipjourney.org.