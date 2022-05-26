Atlantic City streets to be repaved, but some must wait a year or two

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents have repeatedly complained about the poor condition of city streets, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday funding is in place to repave 31 of them this year and next.

And two major streets — Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltic Avenue — will be repaved using government grants, but that won't happen until 2023 to 2024.

Residents have to be patient, Small said.

"Sometimes government doesn’t move as fast as we want it to. ... We’re doing our best to alleviate people’s concerns,” Small said during a news conference where he outlined the city's plans to use state and federal funding to improve streets, the Boardwalk, neighborhoods and the business climate.

The schedule for repaving the 31 streets is available on the city website at acnj.gov. Click on "departments," then "public works" and "streets."

The city has received $1.8 million in state and federal grants to repave MLK from Mediterranean Avenue to Route 30, and $1 million for Baltic Avenue from Maine to Missouri avenues, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said.

The grants specify the work must happen in 2023 and 2024, Small said, but he said he will make efforts to expedite the process.

In another infrastructure project, the city plans to replace a section of the Boardwalk from Florida to Missouri avenues that is more than 100 years old with a $6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-N.J., helped secure.

Kramer said engineers will first examine the stretch of Boardwalk to determine how best to spend the money. Engineers will determine how much, if any, of the concrete substructure can be saved and then design new joists and decking, officials said.

The total cost to replace the entire Boardwalk is estimated to be $60 million.

Work on that section, which includes the Boardwalk in front of historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, should start in the fall and be completed by next summer, officials said.

Last year, the city completed construction of a new Boardwalk and promenades from Oriental Avenue to Gardner’s Basin. The 1.35-mile section was funded by eight separate grant programs totaling more than $55 million.

Rutala Associates, the city’s grant consultant, prepared the USEDA grant application and has been working with federal and state agencies to gain funding support for reconstruction of the rest of the Boardwalk.

Small also discussed the city receiving a $500,000 African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service. It will be used to help pay for preservation of Atlantic City Fire Station 2, at Indiana and Baltic avenues in a historically Black neighborhood.

This grant is in addition to a $750,000 grant that was awarded by the New Jersey Historic Trust recently. The city budgeted $750,000 to match that grant, and the new grant will be put toward the match, saving the Atlantic City taxpayers money, Small said.

Rutala Associates secured both grants.

Atlantic City also is receiving an $800,000 grant the city has been seeking since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for small business recovery, Small said.

He thanked U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, for helping the city secure it. The city is matching with $200,000.

This funding will support staffing to promote economic development; business outreach to help businesses with financial advice and other assistance; and marketing the city to attract tourists, businesses and residents.

Small also described $2 million in state grants for neighborhood revitalization in the Chelsea, Ducktown and Midtown neighborhoods.

The city is working with other neighborhoods, Small said, to develop plans to seek grants for their development.

