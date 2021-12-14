Atlantic City, Steel Pier team up to hand out hot meals

ATLANTIC CITY — Instead of a free ride at the amusement park, residents were able to get a hot meal Tuesday as part of the first Grab and Go Meal Distribution event at the All Wars Memorial Building on Adriatic Avenue.

“Warming Hearts and Warming Tummies" was hosted by the city in partnership with Steel Pier and PC Event Services and coordinated by the city Department of Senior Services, Police Department and Fire Department.

“This is our first year doing this. For over 30 years, we’ve been giving back to Atlantic City,” said Anthony Catanoso, who owns Steel Pier along with his brothers Bill and Charles Catanoso, and Ed Olwell.

“Our goal is to feed 2,500 people today," said Catanoso, 63. About 70% of the food that was prepared on site was provided by Steel Pier and PC Event Services, while the remaining 30% was provided by donations.

Although Steel Pier has done other food distribution events and hosted days where residents were treated to free rides on the amusements, the four owners of the pier wanted to do something different this time.

“We see a lot of people in Atlantic City in need,” said Bill Catanoso, 60. “So we said, ‘Let’s do what we do best and feed the people.”

South Jersey lawmaker backs smoke-free casino efforts Steps to end smoking in Atlantic City's casinos were endorsed by the state Assembly's deputy…