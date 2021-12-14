Atlantic City, Steel Pier team up to hand out hot meals

ATLANTIC CITY — Instead of a free ride at the amusement park, residents were able to get a hot meal Tuesday as part of the first Grab and Go Meal Distribution event at the All Wars Memorial Building on Adriatic Avenue.
“Warming Hearts and Warming Tummies" was hosted by the city in partnership with Steel Pier and PC Event Services and coordinated by the city Department of Senior Services, Police Department and Fire Department.
“This is our first year doing this. For over 30 years, we’ve been giving back to Atlantic City,” said Anthony Catanoso, who owns Steel Pier along with his brothers Bill and Charles Catanoso, and Ed Olwell.
“Our goal is to feed 2,500 people today," said Catanoso, 63. About 70% of the food that was prepared on site was provided by Steel Pier and PC Event Services, while the remaining 30% was provided by donations.
Although Steel Pier has done other food distribution events and hosted days where residents were treated to free rides on the amusements, the four owners of the pier wanted to do something different this time.
“We see a lot of people in Atlantic City in need,” said Bill Catanoso, 60. “So we said, ‘Let’s do what we do best and feed the people.”
Steps to end smoking in Atlantic City's casinos were endorsed by the state Assembly's deputy…
“When you do a food drive, you don’t know who is getting the food, how they’re using it, if they’re even using it,” he added. “This way we can feed people directly. We can see it going directly into hungry mouths.”
The inside of the All Wars Memorial Building had buffet trays filled with ribs, chicken, rice, mac and cheese, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, tossed salad and bread.
Several city residents waited patiently in a long but fast-moving line wrapped around the building at the start of the event, while others trickled in throughout the day.
Likewise, residents were pleased with the switch-up from the normal food distribution events.
“Atlantic City needs more events like this,” said Essence Kirkland, 32.
Kirkland said she came to show her support for the “positive” event.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — From 1929 to 1941, the Central Railroad of New Jersey’s Blue Comet ru…
The city's Fire and Police departments, along with the Department of Senior Services, also delivered hot, boxed meals to hundreds of senior citizens with the help of property managers across the city.
“It’s nice to see the youth helping, people getting together and people motivating each other,” said Kirkland, who is also a volunteer at the Salvation Army.
Kirkland said she also came because she was hungry.
Other residents came to show their support for the city and the event as well.
“It’s good to see the city doing something like this for the community," said resident Rafi Neal, 38.
Neal said he was alerted about the event by an email sent from the city and stopped by for a free meal.
OCEAN CITY — Thousands will be without power Wednesday morning in the city, albeit briefly.
“Some people can’t afford a meal in this town,” said Neal.
Russell Davis, 69 and a lifelong resident, had never met one of the city's mayors until Tuesday, when he encountered Mayor Marty Small Sr.
“This is my first time ever meeting the mayor. I’ve always wanted to meet him,” said a delighted Davis.
Davis, who also is a disabled veteran, came because his sister told him about the event after receiving a flyer.
“This right here means a lot to a lot of people,” Davis said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.