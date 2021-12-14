Atlantic City, Steel Pier team up for hot meal distribution event

“When you do a food drive, you don’t know who is getting the food, how they’re using, if they’re even using it,” said Catanoso. “This way we can feed people directly. We can see it going directly into hungry mouths.”

The inside of the All Wars Memorial Building had buffet trays filled with ribs, chicken, rice, mac and cheese, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, tossed salad and bread.

Several Atlantic City residents patiently waited in a long but fast moving line wrapped around the building at the start of the event, while others steadily trickled in throughout the day.

Likewise, Atlantic City residents were pleased with the switch up from the normal food distribution events.

“Atlantic City needs more events like this,” said Essence Kirkland, 32, from Atlantic City.

Kirkland said she came to check out the first Grab and Go Meal Distribution and show her support for the “positive” event.

The city's fire and police departments, along with the Department of Senior Services also delivered hot, boxed meals to hundreds of senior citizens, with the help of various property managers across the city.