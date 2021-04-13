Atlantic City state takeover 2.0 under construction

Oliver told the committee she believes the state takeover should continue another four to five years, saying local elected officials have made great strides in learning to govern effectively but aren’t there yet.

“What the problem was in A.C., historically, was generation after generation of ineffective and inefficient municipal leadership,” Oliver told the committee. “Having MSRA meant that the state has to sign off on personnel actions, has to sign off on appointments to boards and authorities, has to sign off if someone wants to make an $11,000 purchase.”

Atlantic City officials see progress in talks with state overseers ATLANTIC CITY — The day after a clandestine summit between state and city officials, some in…

Small said he would also like any new arrangement with the state to include funneling to the city some gaming and tourism taxes now funneled to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. He’d like to immediately see the 1.5% tax on sports gaming redirected to the city rather than to CRDA for marketing the city, he said.

White and blue collar unions representing city workers are hopeful any new law will reinstate their rights, PBA Local 24 President Jules Schwenger said.

“We are being told there will be changes to the new one,” Schwenger said of the next stage of city takeover legislation. “It’s election season, so everyone wants to tell us what we want to hear.”