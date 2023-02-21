Atlantic City St. Patrick's parade to return for first time since 2019

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's St. Patrick's parade will be returning to the Boardwalk after a three-year hiatus.

The parade's committee and city officials have worked out plans to hold the event known for its Irish-themed outfits and floats at 1 p.m. March 12.

The parade will start at St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue, steps from the Irish Pub & Inn off the Boardwalk.

A rain date is set for March 18.

The short notice will likely leave the event with fewer floats and participants, but the enthusiasm it brings to the city will again take over the Boardwalk, committee Chairman and former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCollough said Tuesday.

"This tradition cannot die," McCollough said.

Local restaurateurs Frank and Joe Dougherty will be this year’s parade grand marshals, city officials said. The Dougherty family owns the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House in the city.

McCollough, committee members and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dressing in Irish-green attire and wearing special buttons decorated with a clover and Irish flag colors, formally announced the parade's return Tuesday.

"We support all cultures here in the Great City of Atlantic City, and we support, more importantly, tradition," Small said.

Since 1986, the parade was renowned throughout the area. The crowds on the Boardwalk during the event often mirrored summer crowds.

Usually, with insurance and the price of marching bands, putting on the event costs about $15,000 to $20,000, Small said. The city covers other associated costs.

The parade has been postponed the past three years because of COVID-19 precautions.

Last year, concerns over the Boardwalk's safety made the committee hold off on bringing the parade back.

A "lack of communication between committee members" was behind inaccurate reports that the parade would again be left idle this year, committee member Timothy Kelly said.

Once word spread on social media that the parade was not going to happen, McCollough said he contacted Small's office, working with his administration to make the parade's return possible.

Small said city officials were not involved with that initial report, learning from the committee firsthand about its desire to revive the parade, he said.

"We (city) jumped on board right away," Small said.

A 6,000-pound limit will be imposed on parade vehicles as a way of protecting the Boardwalk, Kelly said.

Planning this year's parade started about 10 days ago, McCollough said.

After this year, McCollough said the committee plans to keep the parade scheduled yearly. The committee plans to reach out to city organizations for help in returning the parade to its past glory.

"We're going to make it big," McCollough said.

For Irish Pub owner Kathy Burke, not having the event took away from the atmosphere synonymous with the Jersey Shore.

"We have the most iconic, magnificent Boardwalk," Burke said. "It can't be replaced. There's nothing like it."