Atlantic City St. Patrick's parade to return for first time since 2019

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's St. Patrick's parade will be returning to the Boardwalk after a three-year hiatus.
The parade's committee and city officials have worked out plans to hold the event known for its Irish-themed outfits and floats at 1 p.m. March 12.
The parade will start at St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue, steps from the Irish Pub & Inn off the Boardwalk.
A rain date is set for March 18.
The short notice will likely leave the event with fewer floats and participants, but the enthusiasm it brings to the city will again take over the Boardwalk, committee Chairman and former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCollough said Tuesday.
McCollough, committee members and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dressing in Irish-green attire and wearing special buttons decorated with a clover and Irish flag colors, formally announced the parade's return Tuesday.
"We support all cultures here in the Great City of Atlantic City, and we support, more importantly, tradition," Small said.
Since 1986, the parade was renowned throughout the area. The crowds on the Boardwalk during the event often mirrored summer crowds.
Usually, with insurance and the price of marching bands, putting on the event costs about $15,000 to $20,000, Small said. The city covers other associated costs.
March 10, 1991. Mel Gubbins, of Absecon, plays the accordian with the South Jersey Irish-American Cultural Society during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
March 12, 1989. Lorraine DeMirjian, Ruth Myers and Maggi Sellers (left-right), all from Atlantic City, dance a jig alongside the Irish Pub Float during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek
March 10, 1991. Longport resident Jenni Davidson, dressed in green, marches with the Longport Inn group during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek
A Look Back at St. Patrick's Day parades in Atlantic City
A photo gallery of past St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Atlantic City by photographers at The Press of Atlantic City.
March 10, 1991. George Hart, of Atlantic City, marches with Cassidy's Group during the St. Patrick 's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
March 16, 1987. Bob Burns and Fran Green dance a jig during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Scott Stetzer.
March 10, 1991. Members of the O'Donnel Dancers from Philadelphia dance a jig for the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
March 10, 1991. Andy McLaughlin, 3, of Absecon, rides on the back of a truck full of paraders at the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
March 15, 1987. A bagpipe player from the Firefighter's Pipe and Drum marches down the Atlantic City Boardwalk during the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Press photo by Scott Stetzer.
March 10, 1990. Locals celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.