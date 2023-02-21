ATLANTIC CITY — After a three-year hiatus, the city's iconic St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning.
City officials on Monday said the parade will return to the Boardwalk, NJ.com reported.
#NEW Awaiting the arrival of Mayor Marty Small Sr. on the announcement regarding the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Atlantic City. Presser is scheduled to start at noon. @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/0HHVQIctsk— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 21, 2023
Mayor Marty Small Sr. and former Egg Harbor Township Mayor Sonny McCullough, a member of the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, are expected to make a formal announcement at a Tuesday press conference.
The parade had been canceled over the last few years because of COVID-19 precautions and structural concerns about the Boardwalk.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
