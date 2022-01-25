Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for third straight year

ATLANTIC CITY — For the third straight year, the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled.

A statement was posted Tuesday afternoon on the parade's Facebook page announcing the cancellation of the event, which had been scheduled for March 12.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the cancellation of the 2022 Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade," the statement says. "We have been working toward the event for the past two years. Still, with so many issues, from the scaled-down parade route due to boardwalk safety concerns to a lack of participant interest, this ultimately led to the decision for the 2022 parade cancellation."

The parade wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to state regulations at the time that capped the number of people who could attend outdoor gatherings due to COVID-19.

The statement went on to encourage people to visit local establishments to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year.