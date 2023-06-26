ATLANTIC CITY — Francisco Nunez stood between Brahin Jones and Jose Estrada, the three discussing moments from their just-completed softball game.

Nunez, with a beer in hand, had to apologize for some of the intentional walks he issued against Estrada's team.

"I kept you in the park, that's all that matters. Sorry my brother!" Nunez said to Estrada, drawing some laughs. "I appreciate you, I love you, but I wasn't disrespecting you!"

This is something these three — and the dozens of others in this adult league — have been doing for years, many going back as long as 15 years. Everybody knows everybody, it seems, in the softball world around Atlantic County.

Nunez's Stay Hungry Sports lost to Jones and Estrada's Omar & Abdullah's on a Thursday night earlier this month at Surf Stadium, a match up between two of the league's top teams.

The Atlantic City Recreation Department's Adult Softball League is playing its games at the once-home of the Atlantic City Surf, the independent minor league baseball team that ran from 1998 to 2009.

"I think for this being the first year, it's really well ran," said Jones, 34, of Pleasantville. "And next year, when they come out with a different game plan for it, it's going to be so much better."

The adult softball league's usual home field, Pop Lloyd Stadium on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is expected to undergo a renovation project that will see the decades-old dirt and grass ballfield transformed into a multi-sport turf playing surface, said city public information officer Andrew Kramer.

The 10-week league has seven teams with 15-man rosters sponsored by local businesses. It's free to play, but players must register online and sign a waiver to participate. There are no sponsorship fees either, but businesses were encouraged to pay for their team's jerseys. The city is covering umpire fees and other costs to run the league.

Drinking is allowed, since it's an adult league, but smoking is banned in the stadium with kids present. Atlantic City police also are present to make sure the nights stay fun and family friendly.

"This league is so fun. I love the fact that Atlantic City, the community, the culture and people of all ages come out," said Brodmadeen Loften, 33, of the city. "We're just out here having a ball. It's competitive, ultimately, but we're just having a good time."

Assistant Director of Recreation LaQuay Brown, who is in charge of the softball league, said reception this summer has been "amazing."

"I was surprised, because a lot of times getting over to Bader Field is hard, but we've been having a great turnout," said Brown, 27, who grew up in the resort. "The kids, the music, it's a good vibe.

"The crowd has been nice, the games have been intense because the guys have put a strong passion behind it."

Playing on a pro field

Surf Stadium still hosts baseball, from Atlantic Cape Community College's home games to some Atlantic City High School games and the occasional youth tournament.

Although the stadium's condition is a far cry from its glory days as home of the Surf, it's still a professional baseball stadium, and that fact was not lost on those playing in this league.

Efren Reinoso, who has been playing in the adult league for about 15 years, went to a handful of Surf games in his youth.

"I thankfully have the satisfaction of saying I got to play in what used to be a professional baseball stadium," Reinoso said. "It's surreal, because you never think you're gonna play in a stadium like this, let alone be in a stadium like this so frequently. When some people go to watch baseball games, it's like 'today,' and then they won't go for another couple months or a couple years."

Nunez, 43, of Atlantic City and who has played in this league since 2004, said having games at the pro stadium is the best thing to happen for softball and baseball in the city.

Jones went to countless Surf games and would roam beyond the outfield fence to collect home run balls and exchange them for tickets. He even got to play at Surf Stadium for Chelsea Little League, which played its home games across the bay at Pete Pallitto Field on Sovereign Avenue.

"When I first got told we were gonna play here, I didn't believe it," he said. "I remember we had all-star games here. This was our childhood. To be able to play here again is just so awesome."

Safe at home

Pop Lloyd Stadium, which was dedicated to hall of famer John Henry "Pop" Lloyd in 1949, has been the main location of Atlantic City's adult league, which goes back over 40 years. Lloyd, who was born in Florida, played for Atlantic City's Negro league team, the Bacharach Giants, on and off from 1919 to 1932. He lived out his days in the resort until he died in 1964.

Art Dorrington, another legendary Black sports figure who settled in the resort and played for the Atlantic City Seagulls professional ice hockey team (1933-52), ran the league for several decades until he died in 2017. There were several attempts to keep the league going, but the loss of Dorrington's leadership often led to disorganization and even fights on the playing field, Nunez, Jones and Estrada agreed.

Although there is a lot of love for Pop Lloyd, many players prefer to play on a traditional dirt field. But there is a chance the league moves back to Pop Lloyd and its brand new turf fields.

Kramer said the city plans to officially announce the renovation project to Pop Lloyd in the coming weeks, which will include the expansion of the multi-sport field size by eliminating trees, new lighting and a new scoreboard.

Some players hope with Pop Lloyd housing multiple sports, the softball league won't get cast aside for soccer, whether its pickup games or city-run programs. Nunez noted that's what happened to Pete Pallitto Field.

Brown said the league can remain at Surf Stadium as long as the city allows. One caveat is that Surf Stadium doesn't have lights, but Pop Lloyd does. Pop Lloyd allows more flexibility for players who don't get off work until after 5 p.m.

"I can't speak for the future and where the city will want us to play, but we can say there is a renovation coming soon to Pop Lloyd," Brown said.

Players are concerned for the future of Surf Stadium because of the memorandum of understanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed with DEEM Enterprises in March for a $3 billion housing and retail project at Bader Field. Jones sees the writing on the wall for the stadium's future.

"What they can do with this area alone is special," Jones said. "But don't take it away until you set up something new."

About the rec department

Atlantic City brought its recreation department back in February 2022.

They have hosted youth events, including NFL Flag Football, and will start up the Jr. NBA youth basketball program June 30 and tee ball shortly after, Brown said. The city's police and fire departments will hold a charity softball game at 5:30 p.m. July 26 at Surf Stadium. The Adult Softball League's all-star game and home run derby will be held July 27 at Surf Stadium.

Playoffs for the adult league also are set for next month. The city plans to take the two teams competing in the championship series to a Phillies game.

"We have so much momentum going right now," Brown said. "It's absolutely a full schedule for any parent, players in the city of Atlantic City. No kid should ever not have anything to do. Same for adults. ... No kid or parent should be in the house this summer."

