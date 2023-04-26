ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Skate Zone will remain open until Bader Field is redeveloped, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.

Mayor Small says Skate Zone will stay an ice rink until major project is built on Bader Field @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/NVAGjVMh8E — Michelle B. Post (@MichelleBPost) April 26, 2023

The ice rink is making money this year after losses last year, city officials said.

An idea to convert the facility into a roller rink was rejected, but volunteers are looking into getting wooden flooring that could be installed over the ice one or two days a week for other activities, the mayor said.

Atlantic City Sharks President Jenny Gleghorn, of Tuckerton, said the group can now plan for future hockey camps and tournaments. The Sharks are based out of the rink.

The Skate Zone was one of four built by Comcast Spectacor in the late 1990s, opening with financial aid from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Since its last operator, Black Bear Sports Group, discontinued its oversight of the building last year, the city has taken over, intending to invest money in the facility.

But the rink doesn't appear to be in the city's future.

A proposal by DEEM Enterprises would tear down the facility as part of a $2.7 billion redevelopment project for Bader Field, land on which the Skate Zone sits. The company has proposed a high-scale auto track and housing complex at the former airfield.

Last year, the Skate Zone brought in about $300,000, officials said Wednesday.

Through this year's first quarter, the city has spent about $96,000 on the rink, bringing in about $209,000, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Skate Zone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone 120922-pac-nws-skatezone Atlantic City Skate Zone