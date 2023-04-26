The ice rink is making money this year after losses last year, city officials said.
An idea to convert the facility into a roller rink was rejected, but volunteers are looking into getting wooden flooring that could be installed over the ice one or two days a week for other activities, the mayor said.
Atlantic City Sharks President Jenny Gleghorn, of Tuckerton, said the group can now plan for future hockey camps and tournaments. The Sharks are based out of the rink.
But the rink doesn't appear to be in the city's future.
A proposal by DEEM Enterprises would tear down the facility as part of a $2.7 billion redevelopment project for Bader Field, land on which the Skate Zone sits. The company has proposed a high-scale auto track and housing complex at the former airfield.
Last year, the Skate Zone brought in about $300,000, officials said Wednesday.
Through this year's first quarter, the city has spent about $96,000 on the rink, bringing in about $209,000, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., at podium, addresses the fate of the Atlantic City Skate Zone on Wednesday during a news conference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.