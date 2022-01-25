Atlantic City Skate Zone shutdown looms

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors unless its manager and owner can reach a deal.
Black Bear Sports Group, which operates the building under a lease agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said the building would close the building March 7.
The company is eager to lease the building long-term but will vacate it if the CRDA can't accommodate that, General Manager Jared Siganuk said.
"We regret to inform you that the Atlantic City Skate Zone, LLC has not been offered the opportunity to renew a long-term lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, owner of the Skate Zone building," according to a statement from Black Bear Sports Group. "As a result, we will be vacating the rink on March 7th, 2022 and to the best of our knowledge, it will be closing at that time."
The CRDA did not immediately provide a comment Monday.
A petition started by concerned citizens and hockey players has been circulating around the internet, receiving thousands of signatures.
In Sept. 2020, Black Bear took control of the facility from Comcast Spectacor.
Parents and players are also planning to meet at the rink at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to ponder options and ways they could prevent a possible shutdown.
The SkateZone is most notable for being the home ice rink of several area hockey programs, including Stockton University and several adult and youth leagues.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
