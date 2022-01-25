 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors
Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors

Parents, hockey players to weigh options Tuesday night

Ice Kids in Art Dorrington League

Kids in the Art Dorrington League practice at what was then called the Flyers Skate Zone in Atlantic City in 2018.

 Press archives

Kids in Art Dorrington League practice at the Flyers Skate Zone in Atlantic City. Dec.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors unless its manager and owner can reach a deal.

Black Bear Sports Group, which operates the building under a lease agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said the building would close March 7. 

Parents and players are planning to meet at the rink at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to explore ways they could prevent a shutdown. See live updates below from the meeting:

The company is eager to lease the building long term but will vacate it if the CRDA can't accommodate a new lease, General Manager Jared Siganuk said.

"We regret to inform you that the Atlantic City Skate Zone LLC has not been offered the opportunity to renew a long-term lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, owner of the Skate Zone building," according to a statement from Black Bear Sports Group. "As a result, we will be vacating the rink on March 7th, 2022 and to the best of our knowledge, it will be closing at that time."

Black Bear began operating the facility in September 2020 after Comcast Spectacor left.

The CRDA did not provide a comment Monday.

The Skate Zone is most notable for being the home ice rink of several area hockey programs, including Stockton University and other adult and youth leagues.

petition started by concerned citizens and hockey players has been circulating online, receiving thousands of signatures.

The rink has been home to hockey players and figure skaters alike since opening Nov. 4, 1999, when the Philadelphia Flyers owned the building and its sister rinks. Its ice has been where many professional and competitive skaters have cleared to balance themselves on two thin blades.

The Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, which was founded in the 1930s and is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in the country, has used the rink since it opened. If it were to close, they'd continue to skate, but the nearest options are at least a county over.

"With such a long tradition of skating here, in Atlantic City, it would just be very sad to not have ice in the Atlantic County area," said Tammy DeFelice, one of the club's coaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

