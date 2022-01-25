ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors unless its manager and owner can reach a deal.

Black Bear Sports Group, which operates the building under a lease agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said the building would close March 7.

Parents and players are planning to meet at the rink at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to explore ways they could prevent a shutdown. See live updates below from the meeting:

The company is eager to lease the building long term but will vacate it if the CRDA can't accommodate a new lease, General Manager Jared Siganuk said.

"We regret to inform you that the Atlantic City Skate Zone LLC has not been offered the opportunity to renew a long-term lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, owner of the Skate Zone building," according to a statement from Black Bear Sports Group. "As a result, we will be vacating the rink on March 7th, 2022 and to the best of our knowledge, it will be closing at that time."

Black Bear began operating the facility in September 2020 after Comcast Spectacor left.

The CRDA did not provide a comment Monday.