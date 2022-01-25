ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Skate Zone may shut its doors unless its manager and owner can reach a deal.
Black Bear Sports Group, which operates the building under a lease agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said the building would close March 7.
Parents and players are planning to meet at the rink at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to explore ways they could prevent a shutdown. See live updates below from the meeting:
The company is eager to lease the building long term but will vacate it if the CRDA can't accommodate a new lease, General Manager Jared Siganuk said.
"We regret to inform you that the Atlantic City Skate Zone LLC has not been offered the opportunity to renew a long-term lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, owner of the Skate Zone building," according to a statement from Black Bear Sports Group. "As a result, we will be vacating the rink on March 7th, 2022 and to the best of our knowledge, it will be closing at that time."
Black Bear began operating the facility in September 2020 after Comcast Spectacor left.
The CRDA did not provide a comment Monday.
The Skate Zone is most notable for being the home ice rink of several area hockey programs, including Stockton University and other adult and youth leagues.
A petition started by concerned citizens and hockey players has been circulating online, receiving thousands of signatures.
The rink has been home to hockey players and figure skaters alike since opening Nov. 4, 1999, when the Philadelphia Flyers owned the building and its sister rinks. Its ice has been where many professional and competitive skaters have cleared to balance themselves on two thin blades.
The Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, which was founded in the 1930s and is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in the country, has used the rink since it opened. If it were to close, they'd continue to skate, but the nearest options are at least a county over.
"With such a long tradition of skating here, in Atlantic City, it would just be very sad to not have ice in the Atlantic County area," said Tammy DeFelice, one of the club's coaches.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Look Back at Atlantic City Skate Zone
Mini-Mites are having mighty fun at Flyers Skate Zone
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Flyers Skate Zone Anniversary
n07 weekend on the boards
Former Boardwalk Bullies
The Skate Zone is great, just as it is
Some of NHL's best quietly gather in Atlantic City
Stockton ice hockey
HANUKKAH ON ICE87965908.jpg
stockton ice skating
flyers alumni fantasy camp
n07 weekend on the boards
hockey
Atlantic City Mayor Jim Whelan, right, receives a game jersey from Troy Neumeier, far right, of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, as Senator Bill Gormley receives one from Shane Belter at the FlyerÕs Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, before their first official practice Monday morning, 10/1/01. The Bullies will play thier regular season games in the Boardwalk Convention Hall.
Hockey Seagulls
041318_nws_concussion
DORRINGTON
DORRINGTON
Hockey Seagulls
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Skate Zone
ICE WEDDING (132).JPG
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Southern ice
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.