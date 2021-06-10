Atlantic City sirens to aid in flooding, emergencies and youth curfew

ATLANTIC CITY — Visitors may hear sirens off and on until June 18, but shouldn't be alarmed. The city's Office of Emergency Management has begun testing its updated emergency siren system.

Thanks to grant money from the COVID-19 Economic Relief Act, the city was able to upgrade its existing siren system, which has been in place for around nine years.

The system has now been expanded past the Boardwalk and into neighborhoods across the resort.

Not only are the sirens meant to warn residents about extreme weather and emergency situations, but soon they will serve as a reminder for the citywide juvenile curfew.

"Years ago, there used to be sirens for curfews and it was a great resource to get information out to the kids," said Scott Evans, the city's fire chief and head of the Office of Emergency Management. "So that is one of the plans, for the mayor to utilize it (the siren) for curfew. There has been no specific policy written up on how that will happen, but we're currently working with the police to implement some sort of policy for curfew."

The curfew ordinance, which was enacted by the city council in 2006, prohibits anyone younger than 18 from being in public places without a parent between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.