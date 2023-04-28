ATLANTIC CITY — With about a week left until its kick off, the city has stopped the Bamboozle Music Festival, a resurrected concert event previously held in North Jersey, officials said Friday.

The city had not received insurance certificates, a medical plan, an emergency evacuation plan, or mercantile and facility fees for use of Bader Field by an April 27 deadline, officials said in explaining why they would not issue final payments for the March 5 through March 7 event.

Nick Richetti, owner of Canna City Hemp in Statesville, North Carolina, said Friday he paid $10,000 for a small vendor booth and is worried about getting a refund.

"I have emailed and made phone calls, and not heard anything back from them," Richetti said. "I own one small CBD store in North Carolina and $10,000 will absolutely break me."

Richetti also said he had been led to believe there would be 20,000 to 30,000 fans a day passing his booth, for exposure to up to 90,000 people.

But festival founder John D'Esposito had expected about 15,000 to attend, he had recently said in a Philadelphia Inquirer story.

Atlantic City Solicitor Mike Perugini sent a letter to the organizers' legal team at Cooper Levenson, informing them the municipality would refuse to issue the final permits needed to host the event May 5 to 7.

Among the acts scheduled to perform were Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach and DJ Steve Aoki.

The Bamboozle website announced the cancelation but gave no reason for it.

"After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023," a posting on the Bamboozle website said Friday afternoon. "An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase."

"We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City," city officials said in a statement. "The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved."

The event had come under fire online, with prospective ticket buyers alleging false advertising. In social media postings, fans said Bamboozle organizers used false advertising to sell pricey early-bird tickets far ahead of the festival and failed to land promised big name acts.

They also said Bamboozle D'Esposito refused refund requests and trolled and cyberbullied fans who complained.

Rob Rowan, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, told NJ.com the office received 21 complaints about Bamboozle, ranging from false advertising to refund requests.

Some fans said they paid a premium for presale tickets because D'Esposito repeatedly promised on social media that tickets costing as much as $366 would jump in price as more stars joined the bill.

But when fewer top billed performers signed on than expected, ticket prices fell and some fans felt bilked.

From its founding in 2002 to 2012, Bamboozle became one of New Jersey's most celebrated music festivals, featuring headliners like Bon Jovi, 50 Cent and the Foo Fighters.

Shows sold out at the Meadowlands Sport Complex and Asbury Park Convention Hall.

By 2012, over 100,000 fans attended the shows in Asbury Park. Soon after D'Esposito left Bamboozle because of a falling out with partners Live Nation and House of Blues, and the festival ended.

D'Esposito said he repurchased the festival's trademark in 2020 in time to plan this year's 20th anniversary show. To succeed, the festival had to go back to its roots of showcasing lesser known talents on the way up to become headliners, he said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.