ATLANTIC CITY — A pop-up exhibit highlighting the culture of the Dominican Republic opened Wednesday at Stockton University's Noyes Arts Garage.

The exhibit is part of the city's "A Taste of Culture" series. The city is partnering with the Arts Garage and local ethnic organizations to highlight the region's various cultures.

"This event is very important. It lets everyone, Dominican people in particular, be proud of where they come from and more integrated," said Luis Rodriguez, president of La Casa Dominicana, who worked on the Dominican exhibit.

La Casa Dominicana is a 28-year-old nonprofit that seeks to improve the Hispanic community's quality of life.

"At times we forget where we came from," Rodriguez said of why it is important to preserve Dominican culture.

The first "Taste of Culture" exhibit features art, clothing, objects and sculptures created by Dominican artists.

Mimi Nambo, special events coordinator for the city's Multicultural Services department, said every program that comes out of the office has a goal of educating the public and understanding different cultures.

"Many of the City of Atlantic City Multicultural Service upcoming events, such as the Dominican Republic display and flag-raising ceremony, are based on Atlantic City demographics," said Nambo. "There are a lot of Dominican Republic residents in our city, and we want to highlight their culture."

Nambo said Multicultural Services events are a good way to bridge the gap between the city's cultures.

"We don't all speak the same language, but we can still understand their needs," Nambo said.

The exhibit will end Feb. 27 with a Dominican flag-raising event at City Hall at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about Atlantic City Multicultural Services events, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.