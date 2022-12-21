Atlantic City ShopRite talks end; officials to seek new bids for supermarket

ATLANTIC CITY — The ShopRite deal is dead.

Officials hope to salvage a new grocery store deal from the ashes.

After more than a year of behind-the-scenes talks with Village Super Market, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority notified the company Tuesday afternoon that it was suspending negotiations.

Both the CRDA and the state still hope to open a full-service grocery store in the city.

There was no immediate response from a spokesperson for Village Super Market on Wednesday. In previous statements, the company has said it remained committed to the Atlantic City project, even as months slipped by with no sign of construction starting.

Plans are to put out a new request for proposals for a company to operate the facility in January, state officials said.

"The termination of this arrangement with Village Super Market was a difficult but responsible decision informed by careful consideration of economic obstacles and our acute understanding of the urgency of food insecurity in Atlantic City,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Wednesday. “In light of this, we were forced to pivot and honestly reassess the best path forward to deliver affordable and nutritious food for the city's residents," Murphy said.

Contacted Wednesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. expressed disappointment, but remains optimistic that there will be a supermarket in town.

"It's extremely disheartening," Small said. "It's not a good thing for the people of Atlantic City."

But he cited plans to seek a new proposal for the project.

"We will continue to work diligently to bring a full-service supermarket to Atlantic City, because that's what the people deserve," Small said. "I'm hopeful."

Third Ward City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz also expressed disappointment tempered by optimism on Wednesday. He has worked on returning a grocery store to Atlantic City for years, and was an early advocate for the Shop Rite proposal. Throughout the delays over the past year, Shabazz said, he remained confident that the project would move forward. He reasoned that if the deal was shaky, the grocery chain representatives would not have participated in the groundbreaking.

"Now, I'm still optimistic that we will have some type of first-class grocery store for Atlantic City," Shabazz said on Wednesday.

It’s been more than a year since Shabazz joined Murphy, Small and other local and state officials gathered in a parking lot at Baltic and Indiana avenues to break ground on the project, hailing it as the beginning of the end of the city’s status as a food desert.

There are several food stores in the city, but it has been years since there was a full grocery store in the city. Local officials and the Murphy administration have presented getting a grocery store for Atlantic City as a priority.

That remains to be accomplished.

According to state officials, the request for new proposals will be open to any grocery store, including Village Super Market.

While the agreement with that supermarket chain was touted both by company representatives and state officials, a formal contract was never signed. Talks on that contract have been underway since before the Nov. 18, 2021, groundbreaking ceremony, but they appear to have broken down.

In 2021, the CRDA approved spending $18.7 million on building the grocery store, to lease it to Village Super Market for $1 a year as the site of a new, full-service ShopRite. Sources familiar with the negotiations have said the company had asked for a $500,000-a-year subsidy from the CRDA to cover potential losses.

The letter went out to Village Super Market after a closed-door meeting of the CRDA Board of Directors on Tuesday afternoon.

In the public session of the board meeting, there was no discussion of the supermarket project, not from staff, nor board members nor members of the public.

Last week, a small group of residents and religious leaders joined Shabazz for a vigil at the site of the proposed market, calling for action on the project. The repeated message from those present at the afternoon vigil was that Atlantic City residents need and deserve a supermarket.

