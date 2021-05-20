Atlantic City ShopRite project could break ground this fall, mayor says

ATLANTIC CITY — After a memorandum of understanding was signed for the proposed ShopRite in the resort this week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city has a timeline in mind for the groundbreaking.
"I'm going to let CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) make the official announcement of when groundbreaking is going to take place, but we're looking at the fall," Small, who sits on the CRDA Board of Directors, said during a Thursday morning news conference. "I wanted to let the people know that the agreement is signed and we are on to the next phase of building a supermarket that we all want and we all deserve."
According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket Inc. have until July 30 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.
The proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite will be located at Baltic and Indiana avenues.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s efforts to bring a quality supermarket back to the resort are adv…
The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.
The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.
"Better days are coming. Atlantic City will no longer be a food desert very shortly," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.