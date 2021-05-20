Atlantic City ShopRite project could break ground this fall, mayor says

ATLANTIC CITY — After a memorandum of understanding was signed for the proposed ShopRite in the resort this week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city has a timeline in mind for the groundbreaking.

"I'm going to let CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) make the official announcement of when groundbreaking is going to take place, but we're looking at the fall," Small, who sits on the CRDA Board of Directors, said during a Thursday morning news conference. "I wanted to let the people know that the agreement is signed and we are on to the next phase of building a supermarket that we all want and we all deserve."

According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket Inc. have until July 30 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.

The proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite will be located at Baltic and Indiana avenues.

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.