Atlantic City ShopRite project could break ground this fall, mayor says
123018_nws_shoprite 9
Charles J. Olson / For The Press

From the five ingredients of coastal flooding to ways of saving money on flood insurance, Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented his expertise on the topic of coastal flooding on May 20. The talk was one of New Jersey based weather consulting company WeatherWorks' educational webinars. Drowning in floodwaters was the leading cause of death among people who were directly exposed to tropical systems and coastal storms from 1963 to 2012. 2,544 have died during this time. In addition to significant coastal flooding, minor, or nuisance flooding can make roads impassable and corrode vehicle. Atlantic City had 14 coastal flooding events in 2019. By 2030, that number is expected to be between 20 to 35 events.

ATLANTIC CITY — After a memorandum of understanding was signed for the proposed ShopRite in the resort this week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city has a timeline in mind for the groundbreaking.

"I'm going to let CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) make the official announcement of when groundbreaking is going to take place, but we're looking at the fall," Small, who sits on the CRDA Board of Directors, said during a Thursday morning news conference. "I wanted to let the people know that the agreement is signed and we are on to the next phase of building a supermarket that we all want and we all deserve." 

According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket Inc. have until July 30 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.

The proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite will be located at Baltic and Indiana avenues.

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.

"Better days are coming. Atlantic City will no longer be a food desert very shortly," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said. 

Access to high-quality food was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control.

The project has been in the works since October 2018, but factors such as COVID-19 have kept it in the pre-development stage until now.

