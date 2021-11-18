Atlantic City ShopRite groundbreaking hailed as end to 'food desert'

ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to ending the resort's food access issues.

Last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved more than $18.5 million in funding for the project.

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite on land owned by the CRDA.

"The effects of a food desert on the Atlantic City community have been detrimental to the long-term health of its residents and a stress to this community for years," said Mo Butler, CRDA chairman.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

The city is considered a “food desert” because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.