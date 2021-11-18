Atlantic City ShopRite groundbreaking hailed as end to 'food desert'

ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to ending the resort's food access issues.
Last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved more than $18.5 million in funding for the project.
At the future site of an $18.5 million supermarket, @GovMurphy chats with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Multiple speakers are planned. pic.twitter.com/CwlDAkarv6— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 18, 2021
Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite on land owned by the CRDA.
"The effects of a food desert on the Atlantic City community have been detrimental to the long-term health of its residents and a stress to this community for years," said Mo Butler, CRDA chairman.
Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s…
The city is considered a “food desert” because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.
"This city has gone without a full service supermarket of its own," said Gov. Phil Murphy, one of many invited guests attending the event.
"Getting this supermarket built is going to mean so much for this community," he added.
The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.
Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.
With a toss of shovel, state, city and CRDA officials broke ground on the site of a planned $18.5 million supermarket for Atlantic City. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/8Bjk5Bixem— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 18, 2021
"Something had to be done to stop the bleeding in Atlantic City," Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver said, regarding the city's potential bankruptcy several years ago.
“This supermarket will be built union and staffed union,” said @GovMurphy at today’s groundbreaking for a new Arlantic City supermarket. He said the project will be immensely important to the community.— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 18, 2021
Introducing Steve Sweeney @NJSenatePres, @GovMurphy said “A giant is leaving the stage, but not forever and not for long.” pic.twitter.com/fgKNUQXm7N— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 18, 2021
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.