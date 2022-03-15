 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City shoppers invited to snap mural photos for contest

Tanger Outlets The Walk is giving shoppers a chance at a $50 gift card by submitting the best photos of the shopping plaza's Kelsey Montague mural and tagging it on social media.

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk is giving the best cellphone photographs a chance to win shopping money through a social media contest next week.

The shopping plaza is hosting an Instagram contesting celebrating Kelsey Montague, inviting shoppers to snap original photos of her mural near H&M.

Five selected winners will each receive a $50 Tanger Outlets gift card to help them prepare for their spring shopping spree, Tanger Outlets said Tuesday.

To enter, participants are to post their photos of the mural to Instagram and tag @TangerOutletsAtlanticCity in their post. Winners will be announced April 26.

Kelsey Montague is an artist known for interactive street art worldwide. Her most recognizable work includes massive wing murals, where shoppers can pose for pictures to post online.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

