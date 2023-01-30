Atlantic City settles Officer Wheaten case for $323,631 in back pay

ATLANTIC CITY — The city settled a lawsuit by police Officer Sterling Wheaton for $323,631.04 in back pay, for the three years he was suspended from duty while awaiting trial on federal charges related to excessive force, according to a spokesman.

Wheaten, who was acquitted of the charges last February and returned to work in March, will also receive $50,000 in statutory attorney fees. He sued for the back pay in July.

City Council approved the settlement Jan. 18, but did not make details public until the state approved the minutes of the meeting to finalize it.

Wheaton, 38, "is currently in a full duty assignment in the Support Services Bureau," spokesman Andrew Kramer said in a Friday email response to questions. "The settlement will not affect his assignment."

The officer was suspended after being indicted on federal excessive force charges in October 2018.

The charges stemmed from Wheaten's response to a call for help in 2013 to handle 20-year-old Linwood man David Connor Castellani, who was drunk and allegedly resisting arrest outside Tropicana Atlantic City. Castellani was badly mauled by Wheaten's K-9 dog.

The city settled an excessive force lawsuit with Castellani for $3 million in September 2017.

Castellani was indicted for his part in the altercation in 2015.

A videotape taken by security cameras at the casino showed Castellani arguing with officers around 3:00 a.m. on June 15, 2013. He walked away from the officers and across the street, where he continued to yell at them.

Castellani then walked back towards the officers yelling and pointing and then was taken down by Officer Darrin Lorady, with other officers quickly running toward the scene.

Wheaten then pulled up and released his police dog.

After the incident, a grand jury cleared the officers of wrongdoing and charged Castellani, who required more than 200 stitches from the police dog, with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Castellani also was indicted on a lesser charge of inflicting harm on a law enforcement animal.

After pleading not guilty, Castellani applied for pretrial intervention (PTI), which allows defendants without a criminal record to avoid prosecution. His case went up to the Supreme Court for the right to be in PTI, because the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office would not agree to it.

Council voted on the settlement for Wheaten without comment in public after discussing it in executive session.

“The City of Atlantic City is statutorily obligated to pay back pay and recognized lawyer fees,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at the time of the vote. “The city policy is suspension without pay until a situation is resolved.”

That’s true for any employee, not just police, Small said then.

“The bottom line, Mr. Wheaten was victorious (in court)” by being found not guilty of the federal charges, Small said.

Wheaten had been the subject of other excessive force complaints.

In 2013, a jury awarded another man $500,000 after finding that Wheaten used excessive force in a 2008 arrest and that the city did not properly train him.

Wheaten was sworn in as an Atlantic City police officer Aug. 30, 2007, and graduated from the Atlantic County K-9 Academy on May 3, 2013.

The Atlantic City Police Department has greatly reduced complaints of excessive force in the past few years.

There were none in 2022 and only one in 2021, Chief James Sarkos has said.

In 2012, before major reforms, there were about 60 per year, he said.