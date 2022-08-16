Atlantic City sets up shoreline 'no-fly zone' for airshow

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are ordering drones, kites and parasails to stay grounded within a 10-mile radius of the Atlantic City Airshow's activities next week, or else their operators will be arrested.
The no-fly ban will be in effect from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.
The fly ban extends along the shoreline from 23rd Avenue in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine, the office said.
Authorities will arrest violators and seize their devices, the office said.
Anyone with questions can call police Lt. Edward Leon at 609-347-5466.
GALLERY: Visitors gather on the beach to watch the Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow
The GEICO Skytypers fly over the beach Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow. The event traditionally draws more than 100,000 people to the resort.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
All eyes to the sky during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Crowded beach during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Lifeguards watch the SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Lifeguards watch the SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the airshow.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Amy Karen, of Linwood, watches the airshow from the beach.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Plenty of photos were taken, and maybe few stiff necks, at the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
Kim Chait, of Egg Harbor Township, watches an F-16C Fighting Falcon fly by with daughter Elizabeth and friends Abby and Joanne Napoli.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Airshow
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
IMG_9250.jpeg
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Vernon Ogrodnek, For The Press
081921-pac-nws-airshow9.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow8.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow7.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow6.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow5.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow4.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow3.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow2.jpg
Fans await the start of the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
IMG_9242.jpeg
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Vernon Ogrodnek, For The Press
IMG_9241.jpeg
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Vernon Ogrodnek, For The Press
IMG_9237.jpeg
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Vernon Ogrodnek, For The Pres
082621-pac-nws-airshow13.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
082621-pac-nws-airshow12.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
082621-pac-nws-airshow11.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
082621-pac-nws-airshow10.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow14.jpg
Fans attend the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow15.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow16.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow17.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow18.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow19.jpg
The Army Golden Knights perform during Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow21.jpg
Fans attend the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow22.jpg
Fans attend the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
081921-pac-nws-airshow23.jpg
Fans attend the Atlantic City Airshow Presented by GEICO over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday Aug 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.