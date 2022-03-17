Atlantic City sets ice rink fees, OKs grant applications to improve rink

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council took action Wednesday night to set fees for the now city-run ice skating rink at Bader Field, the Skate Zone, and to authorize grant applications to repair and operate the 23-year-old facility.

Black Bear Sports Group, which had leased the building from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, vacated the building recently after failing to negotiate a new lease.

Council passed resolutions to apply to the CRDA for a $675,000 capital improvement grant for the skating rink, and for a $135,000 operating expenses grant, of which $44,000 has already been received.

Council President George Tibbitt said the city asked three other municipal rinks for information on their fees, so it could set fees in line with other rinks.

An ordinance to set fees for the facility passed on first reading. It won't be final until it has its public hearing and second reading vote next month.

The cost of a public skating session would be $10 per person under the ordinance, down from $17 under Black Bear, Tibbitt said.

He also said there will be special discounted rates for city residents.

Council also passed a resolution to create two hotel/motel liquor licenses in the city, and it will be up to council to decide whether it wants to create more in the future, Business Administrator Anthony Swan said.

"This will enable the Madison Hotel to open," Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said in supporting the resolution. "There is a gentleman proposing to bring that hotel back to the elegance it once had."

Swan said the two liquor licenses will be sold to the highest bidders.

The Madison became a chaotic place for housing the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be closed for a while.

Mike Scanlon, 30, of Galloway Township, and Philadelphia developer David Mermelstein, 70, recently purchased the Madison and believe they can create a 3.5-star to 4-star hotel there. Mermelstein also owns a home in Margate.

Council also approved the creation of a Cannabis Review Board and the donation of a property on Robinson Avenue to Habitat to Humanity for rehabilitation or reconstruction as affordable housing.

The meeting remained virtual, even though it was held on the day Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration had dropped its mask mandate in City Hall.

In February, council said it would explore the possibility of returning to in-person meetings in March, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Meetings have been held virtually since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Members of the public asked when in-person meetings will resume, and Tibbitt said the city's Health Department is still working on preparing for a way to meet in person while protecting public health.

The five-member Cannabis Review Board will review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.

It passed 7-1 with no discussion. Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph opposed the measure.

“It will be nonbinding, anything they do,” Council President George Tibbitt said at the introduction last month. “Everything comes before council for a decision.”

The five members will be a mayoral designee, a member chosen by council, the city’s directors of planning and development and of licenses and inspections (or their designees), and a citizen member appointed by the mayor.

