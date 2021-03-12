Atlantic City selected as host site for Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Boot Camp

The Mark Cuban Foundation has selected Atlantic City as a host site for its 2021 Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp for high school students, the state Department of Community Affairs said Friday.
The camp will be held over four Saturdays beginning Oct. 23 at South Jersey Industries’ headquarters in Atlantic City for students with an interest in technology, the DCA said in a news release. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.
“Engaging Atlantic City area youth in ways that can enrich their education, especially in STEM subjects, is an important part of our community commitment,” said Mike Renna, CEO of South Jersey Industries. “We hope the students will meet our team, use our facilities and envision themselves working for us one day.”
The DCA’s Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office led the effort to bring the AI Boot Camp to the city, which was one of 16 sites selected nationwide for boot camps in 2021.
“We want to give Atlantic City’s youth broader opportunities to realize their full potential. The Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp is one such opportunity that can really change a young person’s life trajectory,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “We also want to make sure that all people — regardless of race, gender and socioeconomic status — are represented at tech companies. Opening the doors to everyone will help promote diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence, which is especially important since this technology is increasingly affecting our daily lives.”
The AI Boot Camp, which was founded by billionaire entrepreneur Cuban in 2019, meets several objectives of the Atlantic City Implementation Plan, including providing innovative afterschool and summer programming for youth, preparing youth for the workforce and targeting challenged populations to build new support systems and programs around their needs, the DCA said.
Over the course of the Boot Camp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is, where they interact with AI in their daily lives, the ethical implications of AI systems and the systems behind Netflix recommendations, sales forecasting, smart assistants, facial recognition and self-driving cars. Students also will learn how to use Microsoft’s cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.
“We know how much untapped talent exists within our local communities as a direct result of lack of access to opportunity and resources,” said Yvette Medina, director of the Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Boot Camps Program. “It is imperative that we give students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds in STEM, including girls, students of color and children of families living in poverty to moderate-income households, the ability to understand artificial intelligence and machine learning and exposure to the college and career opportunities that will be shaped by this industry in the future.”
The Cuban Foundation provides the boot camp’s curriculum materials, trains volunteers, recruits local students and coordinates the events. Thoughtspot, a search- and AI-driven analytics tech company based in Sunnyvale, California, will provide the volunteer instructors for the Atlantic City camp.
“As data, automation and AI reshape the world around us, the benefits promise to be staggering. But if we don’t have diverse teams building these capabilities, these benefits won’t be experienced equally,” said Cindi Howson, chief data strategy officer for Thoughtspot. “We’re inspiring the next generation of workers to realize data and AI is part of the future of work, every job and our everyday lives.”
