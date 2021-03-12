Atlantic City selected as host site for Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Boot Camp

The Mark Cuban Foundation has selected Atlantic City as a host site for its 2021 Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp for high school students, the state Department of Community Affairs said Friday.

The camp will be held over four Saturdays beginning Oct. 23 at South Jersey Industries’ headquarters in Atlantic City for students with an interest in technology, the DCA said in a news release. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

“Engaging Atlantic City area youth in ways that can enrich their education, especially in STEM subjects, is an important part of our community commitment,” said Mike Renna, CEO of South Jersey Industries. “We hope the students will meet our team, use our facilities and envision themselves working for us one day.”

The DCA’s Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office led the effort to bring the AI Boot Camp to the city, which was one of 16 sites selected nationwide for boot camps in 2021.

