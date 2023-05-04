ATLANTIC CITY — A surge in state aid and a strong stream of PILOT revenue are supporting a growing education budget in the resort.

The Board of Education adopted a $288.81 million budget for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.

Business Administrator Celeste Ricketts said the budget put the district on a stable path to steadily strengthening academic and extracurricular activities for students, while supporting staff and launching new projects. Reviewing spending priorities for the coming year, Ricketts said the new budget exemplified the commitment of the administration of Superintendent La’Quetta Small to “fiscal accountability.”

“In preparing this budget for the school year, one of the things I kept thinking about and going over in my mind was the word ‘sustainability,’” Ricketts said. “And all of our conversations that we have as a team, one of the focal points is can we sustain that for years to come.”

The budget is about $1 million larger than what the school board first proposed in March. It appropriates about $227.94 million for the total operating budget, which is $77.14 million higher than that from two years ago. There is another $55.83 million for grant spending, about $34.16 million more than two years ago; and $5 million for debt service, which has stayed about level for the past three years.

The higher appropriations come as the district lightens its burden on homeowners. The school district has reduced its annual tax levy to $34.97 million, down from $42.92 million in 2022-23. The district collects payments-in-lieu-of-taxes from each of the city casinos based on their gross gaming revenues. These casino payments have totaled about $45 million annually for the past three years, meaning the district’s PILOTs and taxes total about $79.97 million for the coming school year.

These revenues are being collected off a ratable base of taxable properties assessed at over $2.4 billion. Under the new tax levy, Ricketts estimated the annual school tax rate would be set at $1.4534 per $100 of assessed property value — amounting to a tax cut of 15.9 cents per $100 — although she cautioned those figures were subject to change. City homeowners with an average property-value assessment of $122,879 would pay $1,785.92 in annual school taxes under the estimated rate, saving $195.38 from the year before. The school savings come in addition to an anticipated 5.23-cent tax cut from the Atlantic City municipal government and a 2.2-cent cut from Atlantic County, which would together save the average homeowner another $90.93 on their tax bill.

Ricketts touted the precipitous fall of property taxes over the past nine years, recovering from a time when school officials said the district was in severe financial straits. The total levy has dropped from $131.96 million in the 2014-15 school year by about $51.99 million to the current sum of its taxes and PILOTs. (The tax rate is still 25.6 cents higher than it was during the 2014-15 school year largely due to the erosion of the city ratable base, which remains $8.87 billion lower than it was nine years ago.)

“It signals the district is moving in the right direction,” board President Shay Steele said. “It’s just a big change in our financial footing.”

The cut in taxes is largely a consequence of increasingly generous state funding. The Atlantic City School District received $115.18 million in general fund state aid and $20 million in commercial valuation stabilization state aid for the 2023-24 school year. The total $135.18 million in state aid is 46.81% of the total district budget.

State aid has been gradually growing for the Atlantic City School District for the past decade. For the 2014-15 school year, the district received $17.85 million in aid.

The majority of state funds generally come to school districts in the form of “equalization aid,” which are determined by what the state expects the cost of an adequate education to be in the district. The adequate-education cost in turn is determined largely by qualities of student body, such as total enrollment size, the number of students enrolled in free- or reduced-price lunch programs and the number of students with limited English proficiency. Ricketts said nearly 4 in 5 Atlantic City students qualify for free or reduced lunch, and 18.3% of students are English-language learners.

“I don’t think that we’re getting more favoritism than other school districts, I just think right now the funding formula is being run,” Ricketts said. “We were living off of tax levy heavily in the prior school years. That dynamic is changing.”

The higher expenditures over the past two years affect several line items in the budget. Regular program instruction is set to increase $14.06 million between the 2021-22 and 2023-24 school years, or about 31%.

Ricketts said major instructional purchases include $4.29 million for substitute teachers, $1.02 million for tutors, and about $1.5 million for high school and middle school sports. The district has also added three teachers to the high school, including one computer teacher, two English-as-a-second-language teachers and one mathematics “coach.”

The district is to have a total capital outlay this year of $34.81 million. Capital projects include $7.9 million for roof work and the installation of rooftop units at multiple schools; $1 million for the tennis court and $2 million for the auxiliary gym at Atlantic City High School; and $850,000 for the Chelsea Heights School floors. There is another $2.1 million in capital expenditures budgeted for the demolition of the former New Jersey Avenue School and $2 million to turn the old Indiana Avenue School into a district storage and shipping center. The district has also budgeted $2.89 million to acquire a future administration building.

As part of the budget, the district has also reinstated elementary and middle school sports; added two teachers to adjust to the district’s new block schedule; and added more advanced Spanish classes to the curriculum. Federal entitlements will be used to implement in-class enrichment and intervention programs in the district elementary and middle schools.

Ricketts said the administration is looking for ways to keep students in district to maintain enrollment numbers and limit the outflow of funds for out-of-district tuition.

The vote to approve the budget was 5-1 with three members of the board absent. Board member John Devlin was the sole vote against the budget. He expressed concerns about the sustainability of the budget and the district’s ability to respond to a sudden cut in state aid.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t say whether the state is going to come back in and take the money, nobody can say that,” Ricketts said. “So we are in a good place right now, and I see us in a good place for the next few years.”