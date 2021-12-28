Atlantic City school board wins fraud lawsuit vs. Hossain

ATLANTIC CITY — Former school board member Farook Hossain has lost a lawsuit by the school district over claims he and his wife lied about living in the city and about their income on applications for free and reduced-price lunches for their children.
Superior Court Judge John C. Porto granted the district summary judgment in its lawsuit seeking repayment of tuition and meal costs and punitive damages Thursday.
In a news release, Superintendent Barry Caldwell said Hossain and his wife will have to repay $69,627.20 to the district in compensatory damages, and punitive damages will be assessed after another hearing.
"Here, the court finds the plaintiff established by clear and convincing evidence all the elements of fraud," Porto wrote in his decision.
Porto said documents establish that Hossain's wife, Mossammat Rumana Akther, purchased a property Dec. 19, 2018, in Egg Harbor Township. Akther attested in mortgage documents it was to be the family's primary residence and their Atlantic City home would become a rental property, the judge said.
"Notably, the court also finds it is undisputed that defendants rented the property at 109 N. Raleigh Ave. in 2020, and prior to that had shut off the electricity at the property from Sept. 9, 2019, through March 10, 2020," Porto wrote.
Porto found the couple received a benefit they were not entitled to from the district of $69,627.20.
Hossain testified in depositions that he did not realize at the time it was important to be truthful on his application for free or reduced lunches, and that "I don't read that. This is very small text," when shown a certification he signed stating that all information on the application was true.
Porto scheduled a telephone hearing on punitive damages for Feb. 11.
Porto said in the document that Hossain repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination in depositions when asked.
Hossain's two children used the free and reduced lunch program from Sept. 7, 2017, to March 16, 2020, according to the judge, misrepresenting their income each year.
In 2019, for example, the couple signed documents saying their income was below the $39,221 to qualify for free meals, in a year their income was about $94,000, the judge said.
Hossain is represented by the Lento Law Group, the same firm representing the Jane Doe who is suing the district over its handling of former substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who pleaded guilty in federal court this year to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Hossain's attorney at the firm, Terrell A. Ratliff, has said the board's lawsuit against Hossain was "retaliation for taking positions that prioritize the safety of students over political concerns."
During a January reorganization meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley directed school board Secretary Angela Brown not to record Hossain’s vote for president due to her belief that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.
In February, the board voted in a new president, Shay Steele, and vice president, Patricia Bailey, and voted to invoke the doctrine of necessity to suspend the current search for a new superintendent and file civil litigation against Hossain for allegedly falsifying free school lunch applications.
The board also tried to force Hossain off the board, but a judge reinstated him in March until the issue could be litigated.
Hossain, whose term was up at the end of this year, had said he would not run for reelection and then resigned in September. The board appointed Jarrod Barnes, of Venice Park, to fill Hossain's two-month unexpired term at an October meeting. Barnes was elected to a new term in November.
During his tenure on the board, Hossain, a Muslim, was the driving force behind having the district add halal food options to the district's menus.
“Halal” is an Arabic word that refers to food and other products that are permissible for use or consumption under Islam.
