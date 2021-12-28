Atlantic City school board wins fraud lawsuit vs. Hossain

Porto found the couple received a benefit they were not entitled to from the district of $69,627.20.

Hossain testified in depositions that he did not realize at the time it was important to be truthful on his application for free or reduced lunches, and that "I don't read that. This is very small text," when shown a certification he signed stating that all information on the application was true.

Porto scheduled a telephone hearing on punitive damages for Feb. 11.

Porto said in the document that Hossain repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination in depositions when asked.

Hossain's two children used the free and reduced lunch program from Sept. 7, 2017, to March 16, 2020, according to the judge, misrepresenting their income each year.

In 2019, for example, the couple signed documents saying their income was below the $39,221 to qualify for free meals, in a year their income was about $94,000, the judge said.

