Atlantic City school board to appoint counsel to investigate former employee with child porn charges

ATLANTIC CITY — School board members voted Tuesday night to establish an independent counsel to investigate a former substitute teacher charged with producing child pornography, how the firing was handled and why the board was not notified of the alleged incident.
The matter was brought up at Tuesday's regular meeting following a special meeting called last week to discuss opening an investigation, which initially failed to get support.
The measure calling for an investigation passed 6-4, according to Board President John Devlin. Devlin and board members Albert Herbert, Farook Hossain, Subrata Chowdhury, Kazi Islam and Allen Thomas voted in favor of the independent counsel.
“We need a real investigation to look into it,” Hossain said. “Right now someone is hiding something. There’s something mysterious about the incident.”
Other board members declined to comment when reached Wednesday.
The former substitute teacher, Kayan Frazier, of Somers Point, was employed by the district from March 2015 to June 2016. As of July 1, 2016, substitute teachers were outsourced by the district to a third-party company, according to a 95-page report on the allegations by board Solicitor Tracy Riley. From that point forward, substitute teachers were no longer considered employees of the Atlantic City School District, but rather treated as outside contractors able to work in the schools.
La’ Quetta Small, wife of Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was the principal at the elementary school Frazier was employed with at the time, reported unprofessional conduct by Frazier to the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency in February 2017, according to Riley's report. La’ Quetta Small is now principal of Atlantic City High School.
In March 2017, the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit within the state Department of Children and Families initiated an investigation concerning Frazier’s employment in Atlantic City schools. He was fired from his position, federal court documents show.
After being removed from the district, Frazier got a job with the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, court documents show. He was charged in April 2019 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with allegedly receiving, distributing and producing images of child sexual abuse. All incidents reported in the documents occurred from March 2015 through April 15, 2019, the date of his arrest.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell said last week that his concern was for the children who are struggling socially and emotionally due to virtual learning, who would have to be traumatized again through the investigation.
“In the spirit of clarity, this could have been happening and no one in the district knew this was going on,” Caldwell said at last week's special meeting. “If there was another incident and you knew about it and didn’t report it, shame on us and we should take the heat for that.”
Caldwell could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday afternoon.
Frazier remains in custody as court hearings continue.
