Atlantic City school board to appoint counsel to investigate former employee with child porn charges

La’ Quetta Small, wife of Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was the principal at the elementary school Frazier was employed with at the time, reported unprofessional conduct by Frazier to the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency in February 2017, according to Riley's report. La’ Quetta Small is now principal of Atlantic City High School.

In March 2017, the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit within the state Department of Children and Families initiated an investigation concerning Frazier’s employment in Atlantic City schools. He was fired from his position, federal court documents show.

After being removed from the district, Frazier got a job with the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, court documents show. He was charged in April 2019 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with allegedly receiving, distributing and producing images of child sexual abuse. All incidents reported in the documents occurred from March 2015 through April 15, 2019, the date of his arrest.

Superintendent Barry Caldwell said last week that his concern was for the children who are struggling socially and emotionally due to virtual learning, who would have to be traumatized again through the investigation.