Atlantic City school board reorganizes, question on member's residency flips vote for president

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City school board finally held its reorganization meeting via Zoom on Monday after it was canceled last week due to a lack of quorum.

Just after John Devlin, Patricia Bailey and Walter Johnson were sworn in to the board, a dispute quickly erupted between board solicitor Tracy Riley and board members Albert Herbert and Devlin over the residency of another board member, Farook Hossain.

Riley instructed the board's secretary to not record Hossain's vote Monday stating she had reason to believe, based on a document from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.

“Based on the information in my possession and the information provided to me by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Farook Hossain is not an Atlantic City resident,” Riley said. “His vote this evening cannot be recorded.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The prosecutor's office declined to comment when The Press reached out regarding Hossain's residency.

That move to not count Hossain's vote cost Devlin the Board President seat as he received four votes and board member Shay Steele received five. In the same manner, Patricia Bailey was selected as board vice president.