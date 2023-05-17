ATLANTIC CITY — A dissenting voice and a center of controversy has been removed from his position on the city's Board of Education.

The board voted to remove John Devlin from his seat Tuesday due to what officials said was chronic absenteeism. School board officials said Devlin had missed three consecutive meetings, which authorized them to remove him from his position.

Devlin was not immediately available for comment.

Board President Shay Steele said the action was not based on past disputes with Devlin. Steele thanked Devlin for his past service on the board, which stretches back years, and said he did not have “any animosity” for Devlin.

“It’s no big deal in our eyes, we’re just doing what we’re supposed to be doing as a board,” Steele said. “It’s nothing that we created for Mr. Devlin.”

Superintendent La'Quetta Small declined to comment after the meeting.

In February, the board voted to file ethics charges against Devlin for comments he made on a local radio station and criticized how he represented the district to the public.

Devlin has been the center of controversy before. City Council voted to remove Devlin from his position as chair of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority in February 2022. Some ACMUA officials alleged Devlin had not been treating them with respect and had been detrimental to ACMUA business. Devlin said he was being retaliated against due to his opposition to the administration of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and has pursued legal action against the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.