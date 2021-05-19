Atlantic City school board extends investigation into child sex abuse case

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education late Tuesday night voted to extend a contract with a law firm to investigate how the district handled the case of a former substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse involving a local student.

After going into executive session for more than an hour and a half, the board reconvened and voted to allocate an additional $50,000 for the special counsel investigation by Porzio Bromberg & Newman of Morristown, Morris County. The board has already spent $50,000 on the investigation to date, which was the cap the board had initially put on what it was willing to spend.

Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, was a substitute teacher in the district from 2015 to 2017, while his cousin La’Quetta Small was the principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

In February, Frazier pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.”

Last week, the mother of that child filed a federal lawsuit against La'Quetta Small and her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr., the Board of Education, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa and Frazier.