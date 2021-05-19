Atlantic City school board extends investigation into child sex abuse case

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education late Tuesday night voted to extend a contract with a law firm to investigate how the district handled the case of a former substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse involving a local student.
After going into executive session for more than an hour and a half, the board reconvened and voted to allocate an additional $50,000 for the special counsel investigation by Porzio Bromberg & Newman of Morristown, Morris County. The board has already spent $50,000 on the investigation to date, which was the cap the board had initially put on what it was willing to spend.
Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, was a substitute teacher in the district from 2015 to 2017, while his cousin La’Quetta Small was the principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
In February, Frazier pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.”
Last week, the mother of that child filed a federal lawsuit against La'Quetta Small and her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr., the Board of Education, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa and Frazier.
The board voted to initiate a special investigation last fall, after some in the community demanded to know how a child molester was able to be part of the district for so long. Others have expressed the need to get counseling to other potential targets of Frazier's abuse.
Tuesday night's vote happened after several members of the community spoke out in favor of continuing the investigation and asked that its results be made public.
The total the board has now allocated is $100,000 after Tuesday night's vote.
Porzio partner William J. Hughes Jr., son of former Democratic congressman William J. Hughes Sr., of Ocean City, attended the meeting and answered questions about how his firm was chosen since there was no request for proposal issued.
"I was contacted by the then-president (of the board), who asked if we had education law experience," Hughes said. "You have to take into account circumstances and exigency (when a) potential client says, 'I have issues I need taken care of immediately.'"
The federal lawsuit was filed May 13 by Jane Doe on behalf of John Doe, her minor child. The use of pseudonyms was designed to protect the identity of the child.
The Press was able to confirm that “John Doe” in the latest lawsuit is the “Minor Child 1” identified in Frazier’s criminal guilty plea.
The lawsuit alleges Frazier, who is also a former caseworker at the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years, including in a bathroom inside the Smalls’ home.
La’Quetta Small has said she dismissed Frazier as a school employee in 2017 when she discovered Minor Child 1 was staying over Frazier’s home in violation of school policy.
The federal lawsuit alleges La’Quetta Small not only knew of the sleepovers with Minor Child 1 but also had allowed her own son to participate in them for a time. It alleges she knew of Frazier’s abusive behavior because she eventually prohibited her son from continuing to go to the sleepovers.
Although La'Quetta Small reported the potential abuse to the state's Child Protection division, she did not report it to law enforcement. And that has caused some in the community to question her actions.
A report by board attorney Tracy Riley last year, however, said La'Quetta Small had followed district rules in how she handled the situation.
In March, the Smalls filed a slander lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court against Craig Callaway and five unnamed others for comments Callaway made on local radio programs, claiming the Smalls allowed sexual abuse to happen in their home.
The mayor has denied any abuse happened in his home and said Callaway’s statements were politically motivated. Callaway is supporting Tom Foley in this year’s Democratic primary for mayor against Small, who is running for reelection.
