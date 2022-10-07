 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City school board candidate drops out of race

Atlantic City Board of Education

The Atlantic City Board of Education discusses school safety in June.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Incumbent school board member Albert Herbert, who was running for reelection in the Nov. 8 election, said Friday he is dropping out of the race because of work commitments.

His name will still be on the ballot, however, as he did not withdraw in time for his name to be removed. The deadline was Aug. 30. It is set by state law at 70 days before the election.

"It's not for me right now," Herbert said in a phone interview.

If he wins he will not accept the seat, he said.

Herbert was one of six candidates running for three seats.

Three people are running on a slate together that is endorsed by Mayor Marty Small Sr.

They are Subrata Chowdhury, Hollisha Bridgers and Kashawn "Kash" McKinley.

The other two candidates are Matthew J. Diullio-Jusino and Andra Williams, who are two of the driving forces behind a petition drive to change municipal government elections to nonpartisan from the current partisan approach.

The change is opposed by Small and five of the nine City Council members, and supported by four council members.

It would eliminate party affiliation from elections and move the city to one May election rather than a June primary and November general election.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

