ATLANTIC CITY — Dozens of city jobs remain open, but few residents are applying for them, city officials said at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting at Stockton University here.

"We hear people say, 'Hire people from the city,'" said Business Administrator Anthony Swan as lists of long-open jobs showed on a screen. "This is why we have to go outside the city to bring folks in. Folks who live here aren't applying for the positions."

To see open jobs visit acnj.gov and click on "Careers" for details.

Class 2 police officers are particularly needed, Swan said.

"Class 2 officers, those are careers, they aren’t jobs," Swan said.

The city typically hires for its regular force from its Class 2 officers, who are required to go through police academy training and then work part-time under supervision.

Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce said there are about 40 opening in the police department now.

City Councilman Jesse Kurtz, the only Republican on council, has said the city is not following its own ordinances when it hires people who live in other municipalities or promotes them.

The city has an ordinance on the books requiring city jobs to go to city residents, but it allows hiring from outside the city when there are no city candidates who meet requirements.

Only one city department head — Fire Chief Scott Evans — lives in the city.

At a January council meeting during which council passed a resolution making Crystal Lewis the new director of public works, Kurtz had suggested requiring Lewis to reside in the city.

Council decided it would be unfair to single her out, and City Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph said council will look at the ordinance and research whether or not to begin enforcing it for all. It will require some research into legal questions, he said.

Lewis has said she does not live in the city, but was born and raised here and graduated from Atlantic City High School.

The biweekly CitiStat meetings were established to solve problems and hold municipal department heads accountable. They will rotate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this year, officials have said.

The program is designed to use data on problems coming in and results going out to improve city services, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which launched the program locally.

Department heads reported on what they have done about problems brought to their attention at the Jan. 25 CitiStat meeting.

Pierce said the Police Department deployed officers on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a resident complained about speeding there, especially near the MLK School complex.

Officers issued 18 speeding tickets, four tickets for other violations and numerous warnings, Pierce said.

Police will soon begin using new in-car radar equipment, she said, to crack down on speeding citywide.

Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch said his office has issued violations to the owner of two vacant structures in poor condition on Penrose Avenue, and a demolition hearing is set for Feb. 21, Finch said. A resident had complained the condition of the vacant buildings was lowering her home's property value.

Environmental Health workers went out to try to trap raccoons a resident had reported living in one of the structures, but found none in its live traps, said Health and Human Services Director Jarrod Barnes.

Another New Jersey Avenue vacant property used as a drug house will soon be demolished after its owner did not meet a Jan. 30 deadline to inform the city of how he would secure and repair the property, Finch said.

To report a concern about a specific problem in the city, visit acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern" in the menu bar directly below the photo of the city.

It's important to provide contact information with your complaint, said Director of IT Patrick Quinlan, so the city can keep you updated on how the problem is being handled.

The next meeting is 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton University here.