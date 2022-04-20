Atlantic City revelers celebrate 420 on eve of cannabis legal sales

ATLANTIC CITY — Come Thursday, people will be able to buy recreational cannabis in the state without a medical card, but on the eve of that landmark day, local smokers and tokers had to bide their time celebrating another important date in marijuana history — April 20, or 420.

For decades, the date has been an underground celebration of marijuana use. Its origins are hazy, but most point to a group of high school students in California who began using the term in the 1970s, a reference to their typical after-school meeting time of 4:20 p.m.

But now, the activity is about to go mainstream, or at least turn legitimate in New Jersey.

Although Atlantic City will still have to wait.

With the city and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority signing off Tuesday on the city’s first recreational marijuana business, to be located on Pacific Avenue between the old Delilah’s Den and Papa John’s, residents are looking forward to the opportunities recreational marijuana will bring.

Sonraj LLC received a variance to allow a recreational cannabis dispensary on Pacific Avenue, now the site of a vacant storefront set between two parking lots a block from the Boardwalk.

The company will still need a permit from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission before it can begin operations.

On Wednesday afternoon at Bourré, a New Orleans-themed pub and music spot in the resort’s growing Orange Loop district, organizers hosted their third annual 420 Fest, which featured food, live music and vendors selling things including Delta 8, CBD, hemp products and other cannabis-derived goods.

John McGrath, of Glassboro, Gloucester County, said it was his first time at the festival, although he’s attended other underground cannabis festivals in the state.

McGrath, 35, said the festival was fun but was “underwhelmed” due to its lack of THC products, which he wanted to buy to help with his problem sleeping, saying that is the main reason he smokes weed.

He’s not sure whether the approaching legalization will get him to buy cannabis from a licensed establishment, saying it would depend on the prices.

Online and neighborhood research provide a clue on pricing. An eighth of an ounce of decent marijuana on the streets of Atlantic City sells for about $35. Meanwhile, an eighth of an ounce in a dispensary averages about $50, not including tax.

The Bourré 420 Fest had a multitude of marijuana-adjacent products but no THC due to the legality of it being sold prior to Thursday. City fire marshals consistently checked throughout the day to make sure that stayed the case Wednesday.

Mike Lombardi, 42, of Woodbridge, Middlesex County, had been to Bourré’s 420 Fest all three years the event took place and said the recreational legalization is a “great thing for patients and normal people who don’t smoke.”

Besides creating more jobs, Lombardi said the legalization of cannabis in the state will promote less crime, keep marijuana drug dealers off the streets, give people safer access to the drug and keep minors away from it.

Mike Kozy, 46, of Eatontown, Monmouth County, has had his business Just Stuff, which sells CBD and hemp-derived products, for seven years now. He tests weed products and educates people on what to look for when buying them to make sure people are buying clean, healthy stuff.

“Our purpose is to educate. A lot of people don’t know what to look for when looking for a marijuana product that won’t make them ‘high,’” said Kozy, who expects an increase in business after Thursday. “The more the stigma goes down, the more the demand goes up.”

Lombardi also said new cannabis users have a plethora of ways to ingest the plant now, besides smoking, that suit each user’s needs now that it’s legal.

“Weed just makes everyone happy. It’s much better than alcohol,” said Lombardi, adding the newly legalized drug that was considered a Schedule I substance is more beneficial to people than other legalized drugs, like liquor or cigarettes.

Michael Hoffman, founder of the Hoffman Centers, was at the 420 Fest doing expungements for people who want cannabis-related crimes removed from their record.

“The stigma from cannabis law has a lingering effect on people,” Hoffman said. “A cannabis offense affects people for employment, housing and even to get an Airbnb, because they have criminal records.”

He said he has difficulty saying the drug is a “good thing” considering it’s still a drug.

“It’s out there, and it exists. It’s no different than the other legal drugs we have out there, like alcohol, social media and psychedelics,” said Hoffman. “There are pros and cons, but if we legalize it, regulate it and educate people, we can have better consumption.”

