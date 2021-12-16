Atlantic City Restaurant Week to remain in the fall in 2022

Atlantic City Restaurant Week is staying in the fall in 2022.
Restaurant Week will run Oct. 2-7. More than 50 restaurants in Atlantic City and the surrounding area are expected to participate.
“Our survey results indicate that both restaurants and visitors prefer holding this event in October,” said Karen Martin, acting director of communications and marketing for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. “Moving forward, we will continue to produce this signature event in the fall."
The 14th annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week will feature three-course, price-fixed menus at $15.22 for lunch and $35.22 for dinner. Many of the area’s finest and favorite restaurants participate. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included in the meal price. All meals are value priced and would normally cost significantly more.
